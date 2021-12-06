Sun Valley Poly opens East Valley League with win over North Hollywood
Sun Valley Poly is looking like a serious contender to win the East Valley League title after a 78-47 win over North Hollywood on Monday in its league opener.
The Parrots are 4-1 overall and received 20 points and 10 rebounds from Nicholas Romeo Mendoza.
West Ranch 89, El Camino Real 57: Jaqari Miles scored 25 points in West Ranch’s Beverly Hills tournament win.
Damien 65, Gahr 33: The Spartans improved to 9-0. Kaleb Smith had 16 points.
Servite 69, Waverly 22: Shane Williams led the Friars with 28 points.
St. Anthony 73, Walnut 50: St. Anthony opened play in the St. John Bosco tournament with a victory. Elijah Price scored 24 points and had 13 rebounds and Jayden Bush added 12 points and 13 assists.
Long Beach Poly 63, Victor Valley 44: Marcel Hayes and Christian Watson each scored 14 points.
Etiwanda 69, Newport Harbor 44: The Eagles remained unbeaten. Curtis Williams scored 20 points and Jimmy Baker 18.
Brentwood 72, Culver City 56: Parker Turner led Brentwood with 22 points.
Girls’ basketball
Santa Ana Mater Dei 76, Gardena Serra 45: The Monarchs (3-0) received 16 points from Hannah Vela in an opening game of the Troy tournament.
Chatsworth 50, Reseda 33: Emily Cuevas scored 14 points and had 12 rebounds.
