Etiwanda is No. 1 in Southern California girls’ basketball rankings
Etiwanda is ranked No. 1 in the Southern California high school girls’ basketball rankings put together for The Times by CalHiSports.com.
1. Etiwanda 4-0
2. Sierra Canyon 9-0
3. Corona Centennial 5-1
4. Santa Ana Mater Dei 4-0
5. Troy 5-1
6. Windward 7-1
7. Esperanza 3-0
8. Rosary Academy 2-2
9. Camarillo 9-0
10. Oaks Christian 6-0
11. Ontario Christian 5-0
12. Santa Margarita 7-0
13. Bishop Montgomery 6-2
14. Orangewood Academy 5-1
15. Sage Hill 9-1
16. North Torrance 4-0
17. Viewpoint 4-4
18. South Pasadena 11-1
19. Alemany 6-2
20. Granada Hills 7-1
