Etiwanda is No. 1 in Southern California girls’ basketball rankings

Londynn Jones of Corona Centennial drives against Windward.
(Nick Koza)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Etiwanda is ranked No. 1 in the Southern California high school girls’ basketball rankings put together for The Times by CalHiSports.com.

1. Etiwanda 4-0

2. Sierra Canyon 9-0

3. Corona Centennial 5-1

4. Santa Ana Mater Dei 4-0

5. Troy 5-1

6. Windward 7-1

7. Esperanza 3-0

8. Rosary Academy 2-2

9. Camarillo 9-0

10. Oaks Christian 6-0

11. Ontario Christian 5-0

12. Santa Margarita 7-0

13. Bishop Montgomery 6-2

14. Orangewood Academy 5-1

15. Sage Hill 9-1

16. North Torrance 4-0

17. Viewpoint 4-4

18. South Pasadena 11-1

19. Alemany 6-2

20. Granada Hills 7-1

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

