L.A. Times’ 2021 fall All-Star high school football team
A look at The Times’ All-Star high school football team for the fall of 2021:
Offense
QB: Elijah Brown, Mater Dei, 6-2, 185, So. Completed 74% of his passes, threw for 30 touchdowns and is 17-0 as a varsity starter in two seasons.
RB: Floyd Chalk, Bishop Alemany, 5-9, 185, Sr. Chalk led the Warriors to the Mission League championship with 1,799 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns.
RB: Raleek Brown, Mater Dei, 5-8, 185, So. The USC recruit rushed for 1,123 yards, including 162 yards in the Division 1 final and 158 in the semifinals.
WR: Tetairoa McMillan, Servite, 6-4, 195, Sr. The Arizona recruit caught 88 passes for 1,302 yards and 18 touchdowns.
WR: Arlis Boardingham, Birmingham, 6-5, 230, Sr. He caught 15 touchdown passes and averaged nearly 20 yards a reception for the City Section Open Division champions.
WR: Makai Lemon, Los Alamitos, 6-0, 185, Jr. The USC commit caught 65 passes for 1,062 yards and 15 touchdowns as the Southland’s most dangerous junior receiver.
OL: Earnest Greene III, St. John Bosco, 6-5, 330, Sr. The most highly regarded lineman in California had another exceptional season blocking for the Braves.
OL: BJ Tolo, Mater Dei, 6-1, 290, Jr. Moved to center, Tolo served as the football point guard for perhaps the most effective line in the state.
OL: Sam Yoon, Loyola, 6-5, 285, Sr. The UCLA commit with all A’s on his report card helped lead the Cubs’ effective rushing game with his blocking.
OL: Wendell Moe, Long Beach Poly, 6-3, 330, Sr. The latest in a long line of Poly linemen with size, strength and determination. Headed to Morgan State.
OL: Carlos Rivera, Birmingham, 6-3, 285, Sr. A four-year starter, Rivera was universally praised as the best two-way lineman in the City Section.
K: Aidan Flintoft, Oaks Christian, 6-1, 193, Jr. He made 13 of 16 field goals with a long of 50 yards.
Defense
DL: Weston Port, San Juan Hills, 6-1, 210, Fr. He recorded 91 tackles, including 12 sacks, in 10 games in a stunning freshman season.
DL: Mason Graham, Servite, 6-4, 295, Sr. The Michigan recruit had 14 sacks while causing havoc for opponents.
DL: Hero Kanu, Santa Margarita, 6-5, 293, Sr. He recorded 19 tackles for losses, including nine sacks.
DL: Keenan Eck, Apple Valley, 6-3, 200, Sr. He led the state with 20 sacks playing against quality competition.
LB: Jacob Manu, Servite, 5-11, 210, Sr. The Arizona commit led Division 1 finalist Servite with 95 tackles.
LB: David Bailey, Mater Dei, 6-3, 220, Sr. The Stanford signee was at his best in big games, delivering sacks (14 total) and pressuring quarterbacks.
LB: Brayden Brus, Glendora, 6-2, 205, Sr. The Northwestern recruit led the team in tackles with 125 and also rushed for nearly 1,000 yards.
DB: Jaden Mickey, Corona Centennial, 6-0, 180, Sr. The Notre Dame commit contributed 43 tackles, two interceptions and was a dangerous kickoff returner.
DB: Cameron Sidney, Mater Dei, 5-11, 170, Sr. The Cal commit was the cornerback assigned to the best receivers in the Trinity League and he was exceptional.
DB: Mychai Williams, Dorsey, 6-1, 175, Sr. Williams contributed 10 interceptions for the Dons.
DB: Kamari Ramsey, Sierra Canyon, 6-0, 200, Sr. Safety who signed with UCLA was a relentless tackler in finding ways to contribute all over the field.
P: Chase Barry, JSerra, 6-5, 215, Sr. Headed to UCLA, he averaged 41 yards per punt.
