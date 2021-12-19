L.A. Times final top 25 high school football rankings for fall 2021

This story is part of our L.A. Times 2021 fall All-Star football team coverage. Read the full series here.

A look at the final top 25 high school football rankings in the Southland for 2021 fall season:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Section, state season finish (last rank)

1. MATER DEI (12-0); SS Division 1 champion, state Open Division champion (1)

2. SERVITE (10-3); SS Division 1 runner-up (2)

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (10-2); SS Division 1 semifinalist (3)

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (11-1); SS Division 1 semifinalist (4)

5. MISSION VIEJO (9-2); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist (5)

6. LOS ALAMITOS (9-2); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist (6)

7. SANTA MARGARITA (6-5); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist (7)

8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (10-5); SS Division 2 champion (11)

9. GARDENA SERRA (10-4); SS Division 3 champion; state 1-A champion (17)

10. NORCO (8-3); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist (9)

11. BISHOP ALEMANY (8-4); SS Division 2 runner-up (12)

12. SIERRA CANYON (7-5); SS Division 2 semifinalist (8)

13. INGLEWOOD (10-1); SS Division 2 semifinalist (15)

14. EDISON (8-4); SS Division 2 quarterfinalist (10)

15. BISHOP AMAT (8-4); SS Division 2 quarterfinalist (16)

16. WARREN (8-1); SS Division 2 first round (13)

17. ST. BONAVENTURE (9-1); SS Division 2 first round (14)

18. ETIWANDA (12-1); SS Division 3 semifinalist (18)

19. SIMI VALLEY (10-1); SS Division 2 first round (19)

20. GLENDORA (11-1); SS Division 3 quarterfinalist (20)

21. CORONA DEL MAR (9-3); SS Division 2 quarterfinalist (25)

22. BISHOP DIEGO (8-2); SS Division 2 first round (21)

23. CAJON (10-1); SS Division 2 first round (22)

24. VISTA MURRIETA (9-3); SS Division 2 quarterfinalist (23)

25. LONG BEACH POLY (11-4); SS Division 4 champion (NR)