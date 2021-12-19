Advertisement
High School Sports

L.A. Times final top 25 high school football rankings for fall 2021

Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson is hoisted on the shoulders of his players after winning state title.
Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson is hoisted on the shoulders of his players after defeating San Mateo Serra for the CIF Open Division state title at Saddleback College.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
This story is part of our L.A. Times 2021 fall All-Star football team coverage. Read the full series here.

A look at the final top 25 high school football rankings in the Southland for 2021 fall season:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Section, state season finish (last rank)

1. MATER DEI (12-0); SS Division 1 champion, state Open Division champion (1)

2. SERVITE (10-3); SS Division 1 runner-up (2)

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (10-2); SS Division 1 semifinalist (3)

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (11-1); SS Division 1 semifinalist (4)

5. MISSION VIEJO (9-2); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist (5)

6. LOS ALAMITOS (9-2); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist (6)

7. SANTA MARGARITA (6-5); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist (7)

8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (10-5); SS Division 2 champion (11)

9. GARDENA SERRA (10-4); SS Division 3 champion; state 1-A champion (17)

10. NORCO (8-3); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist (9)

11. BISHOP ALEMANY (8-4); SS Division 2 runner-up (12)

12. SIERRA CANYON (7-5); SS Division 2 semifinalist (8)

13. INGLEWOOD (10-1); SS Division 2 semifinalist (15)

14. EDISON (8-4); SS Division 2 quarterfinalist (10)

15. BISHOP AMAT (8-4); SS Division 2 quarterfinalist (16)

16. WARREN (8-1); SS Division 2 first round (13)

17. ST. BONAVENTURE (9-1); SS Division 2 first round (14)

18. ETIWANDA (12-1); SS Division 3 semifinalist (18)

19. SIMI VALLEY (10-1); SS Division 2 first round (19)

20. GLENDORA (11-1); SS Division 3 quarterfinalist (20)

21. CORONA DEL MAR (9-3); SS Division 2 quarterfinalist (25)

22. BISHOP DIEGO (8-2); SS Division 2 first round (21)

23. CAJON (10-1); SS Division 2 first round (22)

24. VISTA MURRIETA (9-3); SS Division 2 quarterfinalist (23)

25. LONG BEACH POLY (11-4); SS Division 4 champion (NR)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

