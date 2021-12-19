L.A. Times final top 25 high school football rankings for fall 2021
This story is part of our L.A. Times 2021 fall All-Star football team coverage. Read the full series here.
A look at the final top 25 high school football rankings in the Southland for 2021 fall season:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Section, state season finish (last rank)
1. MATER DEI (12-0); SS Division 1 champion, state Open Division champion (1)
2. SERVITE (10-3); SS Division 1 runner-up (2)
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (10-2); SS Division 1 semifinalist (3)
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (11-1); SS Division 1 semifinalist (4)
5. MISSION VIEJO (9-2); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist (5)
6. LOS ALAMITOS (9-2); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist (6)
7. SANTA MARGARITA (6-5); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist (7)
8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (10-5); SS Division 2 champion (11)
9. GARDENA SERRA (10-4); SS Division 3 champion; state 1-A champion (17)
10. NORCO (8-3); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist (9)
11. BISHOP ALEMANY (8-4); SS Division 2 runner-up (12)
12. SIERRA CANYON (7-5); SS Division 2 semifinalist (8)
13. INGLEWOOD (10-1); SS Division 2 semifinalist (15)
14. EDISON (8-4); SS Division 2 quarterfinalist (10)
15. BISHOP AMAT (8-4); SS Division 2 quarterfinalist (16)
16. WARREN (8-1); SS Division 2 first round (13)
17. ST. BONAVENTURE (9-1); SS Division 2 first round (14)
18. ETIWANDA (12-1); SS Division 3 semifinalist (18)
19. SIMI VALLEY (10-1); SS Division 2 first round (19)
20. GLENDORA (11-1); SS Division 3 quarterfinalist (20)
21. CORONA DEL MAR (9-3); SS Division 2 quarterfinalist (25)
22. BISHOP DIEGO (8-2); SS Division 2 first round (21)
23. CAJON (10-1); SS Division 2 first round (22)
24. VISTA MURRIETA (9-3); SS Division 2 quarterfinalist (23)
25. LONG BEACH POLY (11-4); SS Division 4 champion (NR)
The Los Angeles Times has selected its All-Star football team comprised of 24 players, including player, back and lineman of the year, plus coach of the year.
