Birmingham is making progress with fourth consecutive victory

Don’t look now but defending City Section champion Birmingham is starting to gain some momentum after picking up its fourth consecutive victory on Monday with a 78-55 win over Crossroads in the one-day event at South Pasadena.

The Patriots improved to 9-5 and received 18 points and six blocks from Larry Olayinka. After losing to Venice in their second game back from a COVID-19 pause, they have recorded wins over Heritage Christian, Canyon Country Canyon, Oxnard and top 25 team Crossroads, indicating the Patriots are ready for a wide-open City Section Open Division tournament next month.

Foothill 67, Los Altos 57: The Knights are 18-1 after a win at St. John Bosco. Jacob Horton had 15 points.

Arcadia 51, El Camino Real 40: Shant Chenorhavorian scored 20 points for Arcadia.

Orangewood Academy 59, Bishop Alemany 54: Daniel Semonovitch had 21 points for Orangewood.

Eastvale Roosevelt 46, La Mirada 45: Trevor Manning led Roosevelt with 14 points.

Pacifica Christian 60, Dominguez 55: Pacifica Christian came away with the win at St. John Bosco.

Oak Park 45, Simi Valley 36: Isaiah Sherrard contributed 21 points and nine rebounds for Oak Park (15-4, 3-0). Simi Valley dropped to 17-2 and 2-1 in league.

Loyola 49, Chaminade 40: The Cubs improved to 19-4 and 3-2 in the Mission League.

Windward 66, Fairfax 61: Freshman Gavin Hightower made six three-pointers and finished with 32 points for Windward.

St. Anthony 80, Beverly Hills 61: The Saints continued their strong play behind Jaayden Bush.

Santa Margarita 69, Servite 59: Tyler Small scored 29 points for Servite in a Trinity League defeat. The Eagles improved to 14-1. Rockwell Reynolds scored 18 points and had 14 rebounds.

Crean Lutheran 69, Sheldon 50: The Saints improved to 15-1. Darrell Morris finished with 25 points.

Long Beach Poly 86, Long Beach Millikan 64: Chris Watson contributed 27 points in the Jackrabbits’ Moore League win.

Damien 87, Upland 52: Spivey Word finished with 24 points for Damien.

Girls’ basketball

Sierra Canyon 71, Anchorage Christian 46: In Las Vegas, Juju Watkins scored 25 points and MacKenly Randolph had 21 points and 17 rebounds for the 17-1 Trailblazers.

Camarillo 76, Royal 21: Gabriela Jaquez finished with 36 points and Emily Lim had 17 points for 19-0 Camarillo.