Unbeaten Etiwanda girls receive 44-point performance from Kennedy Smith

Kennedy Smith’s smile grew wider with each trip back down the court.

Shots coming off the Etiwanda sophomore’s fingertips Friday night against Chino Hills looked programmed to find the net, as if she didn’t have any autonomy in the matter. And after her fifth three-pointer of the first half — a particularly audacious catch-and-shoot after a missed layup — she trotted back with a sheepish grin as if to say, “I can’t help it.”

Smith finished with 44 points, leading unbeaten Etiwanda to a 91-26 romp over Chino Hills to improve the Eagles to 20-0.

Freshman point guard Aliyahna Morris was a major factor in Etiwanda pulling away early. She scored 12 points in the first half, showcasing a repertoire of floaters and midrange stop-and-pop jumpers.

Advertisement

Morris is a player worth watching as the Eagles march into the playoffs. She’s a quick ballhandler with a high IQ and the ability to fire pinpoint passes on the move with either hand.

“She’s a five-star-type player,” coach Stan Delus said this week.

Etiwanda will match up against Bonita Vista (10-6) on Sunday.

Sierra Canyon 72, Viewpoint 32: Juju Watkins scored 26 points and had 16 rebounds and MacKenly Randolph added 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Sierra Canyon.

Camarillo 85, Oak Park 24: Gabriela Jaquez finished with 45 points for unbeaten Camarillo.

Boys’ basketball

Rolling Hills Prep 55, Capistrano Valley Christian 53: Benny Gealer scored 15 points and Kenny Manzi and JV Brown had 14 points apiece to rally Rolling Hills Prep at Mater Dei.

Orange Lutheran 66, Taft 54: Seth Brown finished with 21 points to lead the Lancers. AJ Johnson had 21 points for Taft.

Damien 75, Los Osos 59: Jimmy Oladokun scored 24 points for Damien.

Crossroads 83, Windward 81 (OT): Crossroads won the Gold Coast League game in overtime.

With tonight’s win over Norwalk Head Coach Tony Davis has reached 300 career wins. In his 15th season in charge at Mayfair. 300-117 overall. @562sports @latsondheimer @FrankieBur @RonMFlores @johnwdavis pic.twitter.com/O9Gk7X0NkE — The Fair (@MayfairHoops) January 29, 2022

Hollywood 57, RFK 45: Gary Lira Jr. had 27 points in the Central League game.

Brentwood 84, Paraclete 73: MJ Coleman had 18 points for Brentwood.

El Camino Real 80, Cleveland 63: Karson Peffer scored 21 points.

Boys’ soccer

El Camino Real 1, Cleveland 0: Daniel Zepeda scored the goal to help the Royals improve to 6-0 in the West Valley League.