Etiwanda girls basketball is 9-0 and wins Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona

It was quite a day for girls’ and boys’ basketball teams in Southern California on Wednesday.

Etiwanda (9-0) proved it’s not only the best girls’ basketball team in California but maybe the nation by winning the prestigious Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona. The Eagles defeated Oklahoma Classen 53-51 by rallying in the second half. Kennedy Smith scored 16 points and tournament MVP Daisia Mitchell had 11 points, six assists and three steals.

Smith and freshman Aliyahna Morris joined Mitchell on the all-tournament team.

He will be mad at me for writing this before the game, but I have to coach my own game lol… Underrated how many coaches he has helped along the way, I am certainly one of them… Congrats Coach https://t.co/PlMWaas0Bi — Matt Dunn (@CoachDunn10) December 23, 2021

In boys’ basketball, Damien coach Mike LeDuc picked up his 1,000th victory when his team defeated Glendora, the school he used to coach for and hadn’t been back to in seven years, 82-47,

Damien is off to a 14-0 start this season. Spivey Word made sure his coach would have a night to remember. He scored 32 points.

Boys’ basketball

Servite 73, Murrieta Mesa 29: Tyler Small scored 42 points.

Loyola 78, Aquinas 46: The Cubs improved to 14-1. Parker Jones led the way with 25 points.

Colony 90, Temple City 60: The Titans (10-0) will meet Loyola in the tournament championship game. Jaden Henley had 19 points and six rebounds.

Shalhevet 67, Quartz Hill 58: Avi Halpert finished with 47 points in the overtime victory.

Mayfair 50, Fairfax 44: Desman Botts had 11 points for Mayfair.

Granada Hills 82, Santa Clara 49: Khalil Forrester led the Highlanders with 23 points.

Long Beach Poly 60, Beverly Hills 54: Gabe Cummings scored 23 points and freshman Jovani Ruff had 17 points for Poly in a semifinal game of the Serra tournament.

Riverside Poly 67, Diamond Bar 48: The Bears (13-1) advanced to the championship game of the Covina tournament.

Sierra Canyon 52, Va. Paul VI 49: In Hawaii, the Trailblazers earned a tournament championship. Ramel Lloyd finished with 20 points and was named MVP.

Girls’ basketball

Santa Ana Mater Dei 56, Canada Crestwood Prep 55: Caia Elisaldez led the 8-3 Monarchs with 18 points.

Windward 62, Lubbock-Cooper (Tx.) 55: The Wildcats won their final game in Arizona. Skye Belker had 29 points

Chaminade 64, Palisades 40: Jessa Thurman scored 15 points in the semifinals of the Santa Barbara tournament of champions.

Boys’ soccer

Servite 6, Placentia Valencia 0: Kevin Sanchez and Dylan Graham each had two goals.

El Camino Real 6, Taft 1: Anthony Villa scored two goals.

Girls’ soccer

El Camino Real 3, Santa Barbara 0: The Royals won at the Thousand Oaks tournament.