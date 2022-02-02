High school basketball: Tuesday’s scores
BOYS
Alhambra 57, San Gabriel 39
Alliance Bloomfield 32, Collins Family 30
Annenberg 57, Animo Bunche 25
Bravo 31, Maywood CES 27
Capistrano Valley Christian 76, St. Margaret’s 48
Cate 64, Santa Barbara Providence 17
Compton 61, Long Beach Wilson 51
Crean Lutheran 80, Garden Grove Pacifica 42
Cypress 69, Placentia Valencia 50
de Toledo 65, Le Lycee 46
Diamond Ranch 46, Covina 44
Discovery Christian 68, Bethel Baptist 45
Eagle Rock 57, Sotomayor 49
Edgewood 77, Garey 61
Edison 62, Newport Harbor 57
Etiwanda 67, Rancho Cucamonga 40
Faith Baptist 73, Vasquez 24
Gahr 57, Warren 49
Garden Grove Santiago 78, Rancho Alamitos 37
Grand Terrace 62, Jurupa Hills 58
Harvard-Westlake 66, Chaminade 27
Highland 65, Eastside 59
Jurupa Valley 77, Pacific 46
Keppel 53, Montebello 31
Lincoln 55, Los Angeles Wilson 37
Littlerock 48, Lancaster 44
Los Alamitos 63, Laguna Beach 41
Los Angeles Leadership 52, Camino Nuevo 33
Los Angeles Marshall 54, Franklin 42
Marquez 75, Torres 38
Maywood 67, Elizabeth 55
Miller 63, San Bernardino 49
Neuwirth 71, New Designs University Park 36
Nuview Bridge 36, California Military 23
Pomona 72, Bassett 52
Portola 60, Woodbridge 44
Sage Hill 78, Southlands Christian 26
San Jacinto 82, Citrus Hill 51
Silver Valley 60, Academy for Careers and Exploration 50
Silverado 58, Adelanto 52
St. John Bosco 59, Santa Margarita 38
Tustin 49, La Palma Kennedy 40
United Christian 79, La Sierra Academy 33
Western 70, Century 36
Westmark 58, Ojai Valley 50
Westminster La Quinta 56, Los Amigos 38
Yucca Valley 52, Twentynine Palms 36
GIRLS
Academia Avance 42, CALS Early College 16
Alemany 83, Notre Dame Academy 21
Animo De La Hoya 19, Episcopal 17
Aquinas 65, Linfield Christian 14
Banning 61, Desert Hot Springs 31
Bassett 43, Pomona 29
Big Bear 53, Excelsior 12
Birmingham 69, El Camino Real 56
Bravo 42, Maywood CES 25
Brea Olinda 52, El Dorado 37
Burbank Burroughs 59, Pasadena 49
California Lutheran 67, Anza Hamilton 26
Canyon Country Canyon 41, Hart 39
Capistrano Valley Christian 72, Newport Christian 36
Chino 58, Chaffey 35
Chino Hills 64, St. Lucy’s 24
Covina 69, Diamond Ranch 13
Crean Lutheran 92, Garden Grove Pacifica 13
Elizabeth 44, Maywood 12
Esperanza 76, Anaheim Canyon 21
Foothill 49, El Modena 30
Franklin 50, Los Angeles Marshall 43
Glendora 77, Ayala 49
Granada Hills 78, Chatsworth 52
Holy Family 44, Alverno 15
Keppel 70, Montebello 24
La Salle 55, St. Mary’s Academy 34
Lakewood 74, Long Beach Cabrillo 28
Le Lycee 57, de Toledo 25
Leuzinger 80, Beverly Hills 40
Loara 48, Bolsa Grande 16
Marquez 34, Torres 27
Montclair 48, Don Lugo 39
Oxford Academy 46, Glenn 21
Price 50, San Gabriel Academy 41
Ramona 34, Arlington 31
Rialto 63, San Gorgonio 13
Rio Hondo Prep 62, Chadwick 17
San Bernardino 45, Miller 20
San Jacinto Valley Academy 71, Temecula Prep 12
Santa Rosa Academy 34, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 30
Segerstrom 40, Godinez 22
South Pasadena 46, La Canada 42
St. Monica Academy 51, Palmdale Aerospace 26
Taft 59, Cleveland 21
Victor Valley 79, Granite Hills 12
Vista Murrieta 54, Murrieta Valley 37
Vistamar 49, Hawthorne Math/Science 24
Warren 50, Gahr 22
West Ranch 60, Golden Valley 42
Westlake 53, Agoura 38
Whitney 57, Artesia 38
Woodbridge 53, Portola 40
Xavier Prep 36, Shadow Hills 35
Yorba Linda 33, Villa Park 27
