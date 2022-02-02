Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school basketball: Tuesday’s scores

Basketballs on a court.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

BOYS

Alhambra 57, San Gabriel 39

Alliance Bloomfield 32, Collins Family 30

Annenberg 57, Animo Bunche 25

Advertisement

Bravo 31, Maywood CES 27

Capistrano Valley Christian 76, St. Margaret’s 48

Cate 64, Santa Barbara Providence 17

Compton 61, Long Beach Wilson 51

Crean Lutheran 80, Garden Grove Pacifica 42

Cypress 69, Placentia Valencia 50

de Toledo 65, Le Lycee 46

Diamond Ranch 46, Covina 44

Discovery Christian 68, Bethel Baptist 45

Eagle Rock 57, Sotomayor 49

Edgewood 77, Garey 61

Edison 62, Newport Harbor 57

Etiwanda 67, Rancho Cucamonga 40

Faith Baptist 73, Vasquez 24

Gahr 57, Warren 49

Garden Grove Santiago 78, Rancho Alamitos 37

Grand Terrace 62, Jurupa Hills 58

Harvard-Westlake 66, Chaminade 27

Highland 65, Eastside 59

Jurupa Valley 77, Pacific 46

Keppel 53, Montebello 31

Lincoln 55, Los Angeles Wilson 37

Littlerock 48, Lancaster 44

Los Alamitos 63, Laguna Beach 41

Los Angeles Leadership 52, Camino Nuevo 33

Los Angeles Marshall 54, Franklin 42

Marquez 75, Torres 38

Maywood 67, Elizabeth 55

Miller 63, San Bernardino 49

Neuwirth 71, New Designs University Park 36

Nuview Bridge 36, California Military 23

Pomona 72, Bassett 52

Portola 60, Woodbridge 44

Sage Hill 78, Southlands Christian 26

San Jacinto 82, Citrus Hill 51

Silver Valley 60, Academy for Careers and Exploration 50

Silverado 58, Adelanto 52

St. John Bosco 59, Santa Margarita 38

Tustin 49, La Palma Kennedy 40

United Christian 79, La Sierra Academy 33

Western 70, Century 36

Westmark 58, Ojai Valley 50

Westminster La Quinta 56, Los Amigos 38

Yucca Valley 52, Twentynine Palms 36

GIRLS

Academia Avance 42, CALS Early College 16

Alemany 83, Notre Dame Academy 21

Animo De La Hoya 19, Episcopal 17

Aquinas 65, Linfield Christian 14

Banning 61, Desert Hot Springs 31

Bassett 43, Pomona 29

Big Bear 53, Excelsior 12

Birmingham 69, El Camino Real 56

Bravo 42, Maywood CES 25

Brea Olinda 52, El Dorado 37

Burbank Burroughs 59, Pasadena 49

California Lutheran 67, Anza Hamilton 26

Canyon Country Canyon 41, Hart 39

Capistrano Valley Christian 72, Newport Christian 36

Chino 58, Chaffey 35

Chino Hills 64, St. Lucy’s 24

Covina 69, Diamond Ranch 13

Crean Lutheran 92, Garden Grove Pacifica 13

Elizabeth 44, Maywood 12

Esperanza 76, Anaheim Canyon 21

Foothill 49, El Modena 30

Franklin 50, Los Angeles Marshall 43

Glendora 77, Ayala 49

Granada Hills 78, Chatsworth 52

Holy Family 44, Alverno 15

Keppel 70, Montebello 24

La Salle 55, St. Mary’s Academy 34

Lakewood 74, Long Beach Cabrillo 28

Le Lycee 57, de Toledo 25

Leuzinger 80, Beverly Hills 40

Loara 48, Bolsa Grande 16

Marquez 34, Torres 27

Montclair 48, Don Lugo 39

Oxford Academy 46, Glenn 21

Price 50, San Gabriel Academy 41

Ramona 34, Arlington 31

Rialto 63, San Gorgonio 13

Rio Hondo Prep 62, Chadwick 17

San Bernardino 45, Miller 20

San Jacinto Valley Academy 71, Temecula Prep 12

Santa Rosa Academy 34, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 30

Segerstrom 40, Godinez 22

South Pasadena 46, La Canada 42

St. Monica Academy 51, Palmdale Aerospace 26

Taft 59, Cleveland 21

Victor Valley 79, Granite Hills 12

Vista Murrieta 54, Murrieta Valley 37

Vistamar 49, Hawthorne Math/Science 24

Warren 50, Gahr 22

West Ranch 60, Golden Valley 42

Westlake 53, Agoura 38

Whitney 57, Artesia 38

Woodbridge 53, Portola 40

Xavier Prep 36, Shadow Hills 35

Yorba Linda 33, Villa Park 27

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement