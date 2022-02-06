Corona Centennial ends regular season No. 1 in The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings

25. JSERRA (15-9); Robert Diaz is having big season for Lions (NR)

24. GARDENA SERRA (18-10); Still a team to reckon with (20)

23. VENICE (17-6); Big game against Fairfax on Friday (25)

22. TESORO (22-5); Were 7-1 in South Coast League (24)

19. ST. BERNARD (16-5); Second place in Del Rey League (19)

17. ST. JOHN BOSCO (19-8); Braves are headed toward peak form (21)

15. ST. FRANCIS (23-5); Don’t underestimate the Golden Knights, loaded with seniors (18)

14. SANTA MARGARITA (19-3); Second place in Trinity League (13)

11. COLONY (23-2); Close to being unbeaten (11)

10. ROLLING HILLS PREP (20-1); Now’s the time for Benny Gealer to take charge (10)

9. ETIWANDA (20-6); Eagles probably headed to rare Division 1 appearance (9)

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (19-4); Reward for Open Division could be playing Centennial (8)

7. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (25-2); League champs 39 of the last 40 years (7)

6. CREAN LUTHERAN (22-3); Need to get everyone healthy to make run (6)

4. RIVERSIDE POLY (25-2); Can team with freshman contributors do well in Open Division (4)

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (21-2); A game against Sierra Canyon is looming in playoffs (3)

2. SIERRA CANYON (22-3); Trailblazers won their biggest game on Saturday in Illinois (2)

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Jared McCain of Corona Centennial dribbles against Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

