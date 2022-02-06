Corona Centennial ends regular season No. 1 in The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week)
1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (26-1); Huskies are defending Southern Section Open Division champs (1)
2. SIERRA CANYON (22-3); Trailblazers won their biggest game on Saturday in Illinois (2)
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (21-2); A game against Sierra Canyon is looming in playoffs (3)
4. RIVERSIDE POLY (25-2); Can team with freshman contributors do well in Open Division (4)
5. DAMIEN (26-2); Spartans ended regular season as co-Baseline League champs (5)
6. CREAN LUTHERAN (22-3); Need to get everyone healthy to make run (6)
7. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (25-2); League champs 39 of the last 40 years (7)
8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (19-4); Reward for Open Division could be playing Centennial (8)
9. ETIWANDA (20-6); Eagles probably headed to rare Division 1 appearance (9)
10. ROLLING HILLS PREP (20-1); Now’s the time for Benny Gealer to take charge (10)
11. COLONY (23-2); Close to being unbeaten (11)
12. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (17-2); Del Rey League champions (12)
13. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (21-4); Dangerous team when healthy (17)
14. SANTA MARGARITA (19-3); Second place in Trinity League (13)
15. ST. FRANCIS (23-5); Don’t underestimate the Golden Knights, loaded with seniors (18)
16. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (22-4); Olympic League co-champions (16)
17. ST. JOHN BOSCO (19-8); Braves are headed toward peak form (21)
18. FOOTHILL (25-2); Crestview League co-champions (15)
19. ST. BERNARD (16-5); Second place in Del Rey League (19)
20. ST. ANTHONY (14-6); Elijah Price makes Saints productive (15)
21. SAN JUAN HILLS (23-4); Sea View League champions (22)
22. TESORO (22-5); Were 7-1 in South Coast League (24)
23. VENICE (17-6); Big game against Fairfax on Friday (25)
24. GARDENA SERRA (18-10); Still a team to reckon with (20)
25. JSERRA (15-9); Robert Diaz is having big season for Lions (NR)
