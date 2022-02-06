Dream team for high school baseball in the Southland

High school baseball in the Southland is as good as it gets on a yearly basis. Dozens of players are committed to colleges this season. Pro scouts will be traveling from San Juan Capistrano to Ventura searching for possible MLB draft picks.

Here are 11 players who start the season as upper-echelon players based on their individual and team contributions last season and offseason development.

Pitcher — David Horn, JSerra, Sr.: Vanderbilt commit ready for big season.

Pitcher — Jaden Noot, Sierra Canyon, Sr.: Oregon commit throws 96 mph fastball.

Catcher — Matt Quintanar, Hart, Sr.: Pepperdine commit is a hitting machine.

Catcher — Josh Springer, Corona, So.: Hits, fields and leads.

Infielder — Christopher Paciolla, Temecula Valley, Sr.: UCLA commit hit five home runs in 2021.

Infielder — Will Burns, Trabuco Hills, Jr.: Terrific athlete with great arm.

Infielder — Jacob Reimer, Yucaipa, Sr.: Washington commit hit seven home runs.

First base — Jack Gurevitch, S.O. Notre Dame, Sr.: San Diego commit had 39 hits, four home runs.

Outfielder — Toussaint Bythewood, Harvard-Westlake, Sr.: Reigning Mission League player of the year.

Outfielder — Derek Curiel, Orange Lutheran, So.: LSU commit had 21 hits as a freshman.

Outfielder — Bryce Rainer, Harvard-Westlake, So.: Will focus on hitting skills this season after 9-0 as a pitcher.