High school basketball: Saturday’s scores
BOYS
Ambassador 94, Animo Leadership 52
Artesia 65, Paramount 63
Birmingham 103, San Fernando 48
Burbank Burroughs 74, Bravo 53
Burbank Burroughs 90, Panorama 47
Calabasas 68, Thousand Oaks 61
Chaparral 52, Great Oak 47
Crossroads Christian 69, Grove 54
Dos Pueblos 65, Santa Ynez 35
Elsinore 82, Temescal Canyon 75
Fillmore 62, Hueneme 39
Firebaugh 38, Mesrobian 32
Grand Terrace 72, Carter 70
Heritage Christian 57, Maranatha 44
Indian Springs 86, Jurupa Valley 68
Laguna Hills 54, Woodbridge 48
Lakewood 64, Compton 56
Lompoc Cabrillo 37, Lompoc 36
Long Beach Wilson 71, Long Beach Jordan 63
Los Angeles University 64, Canoga Park 45
Maranatha 63, Chatsworth 49
Mesa Grande 66, Redlands Adventist 23
Murrieta Valley 85, Temecula Valley 61
Neuwirth 53, Animo Robinson 45
Rancho Dominguez 84, Bell Gardens 53
Riverside North 76, Paloma Valley 20
Santa Maria Valley Christian 58, Superior (Wisc.) Maranatha 52
Schurr 51, Keppel 46
South Pasadena 80, University Pathways 51
St. Francis 49, King/Drew 34
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 64, Hillcrest 61
Verdugo Hills 60, North Hollywood 47
Village Christian 83, Whittier Christian 42
Villanova Prep 70, Laguna Blanca 43
West Ranch 83, Valencia 74
GIRLS
Alemany 64, Louisville 36
Animo Robinson 38, Neuwirth 23
Bishop Montgomery 76, Bishop Amat 58
Brea Olinda 53, Anaheim Canyon 22
Brentwood 68, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 56
Cajon 72, Citrus Valley 31
Crescenta Valley 62, Taft 30
Etiwanda 69, Chula Vista Bonita Vista 33
Fairmont Prep 52, Garden Grove Santiago 35
Garey 54, Pomona 21
Garey 63, Edgewood 40
Highland 53, Littlerock 18
Hueneme 47, Fillmore 38
Jurupa Hills 57, Carter 49
La Canada 43, San Marino 33
Lawndale 62, South Torrance 36
Millikan 58, Lakewood 57
Murrieta Mesa 58, Temecula Valley 19
Oxnard 69, Ventura 45
Price 63, Compton Centennial 11
Riverside Notre Dame 43, Temescal Canyon 41
Rolling Hills Prep 63, Palisades 60
Rowland 58, Diamond Bar 39
Santa Clara 47, La Reina 34
Santa Maria Valley Christian 57, Superior (Wisc.) Maranatha 30
Santee 52, Jefferson 22
Simi Valley 54, Golden Valley 50
St. Joseph 45, Downey Calvary Chapel 15
St. Monica 52, Archer 43
Summit 64, Eisenhower 61
Tustin 47, Mission Viejo 20
Van Nuys 61, Panorama 19
Woodcrest Christian 56, Linfield Christian 33
