High School Sports

High school basketball: Saturday’s scores

Basketballs on a court.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BOYS

Ambassador 94, Animo Leadership 52

Artesia 65, Paramount 63

Birmingham 103, San Fernando 48

Burbank Burroughs 74, Bravo 53

Burbank Burroughs 90, Panorama 47

Calabasas 68, Thousand Oaks 61

Chaparral 52, Great Oak 47

Crossroads Christian 69, Grove 54

Dos Pueblos 65, Santa Ynez 35

Elsinore 82, Temescal Canyon 75

Fillmore 62, Hueneme 39

Firebaugh 38, Mesrobian 32

Grand Terrace 72, Carter 70

Heritage Christian 57, Maranatha 44

Indian Springs 86, Jurupa Valley 68

Laguna Hills 54, Woodbridge 48

Lakewood 64, Compton 56

Lompoc Cabrillo 37, Lompoc 36

Long Beach Wilson 71, Long Beach Jordan 63

Los Angeles University 64, Canoga Park 45

Maranatha 63, Chatsworth 49

Mesa Grande 66, Redlands Adventist 23

Murrieta Valley 85, Temecula Valley 61

Neuwirth 53, Animo Robinson 45

Rancho Dominguez 84, Bell Gardens 53

Riverside North 76, Paloma Valley 20

Santa Maria Valley Christian 58, Superior (Wisc.) Maranatha 52

Schurr 51, Keppel 46

South Pasadena 80, University Pathways 51

St. Francis 49, King/Drew 34

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 64, Hillcrest 61

Verdugo Hills 60, North Hollywood 47

Village Christian 83, Whittier Christian 42

Villanova Prep 70, Laguna Blanca 43

West Ranch 83, Valencia 74

GIRLS

Alemany 64, Louisville 36

Animo Robinson 38, Neuwirth 23

Bishop Montgomery 76, Bishop Amat 58

Brea Olinda 53, Anaheim Canyon 22

Brentwood 68, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 56

Cajon 72, Citrus Valley 31

Crescenta Valley 62, Taft 30

Etiwanda 69, Chula Vista Bonita Vista 33

Fairmont Prep 52, Garden Grove Santiago 35

Garey 54, Pomona 21

Garey 63, Edgewood 40

Highland 53, Littlerock 18

Hueneme 47, Fillmore 38

Jurupa Hills 57, Carter 49

La Canada 43, San Marino 33

Lawndale 62, South Torrance 36

Millikan 58, Lakewood 57

Murrieta Mesa 58, Temecula Valley 19

Oxnard 69, Ventura 45

Price 63, Compton Centennial 11

Riverside Notre Dame 43, Temescal Canyon 41

Rolling Hills Prep 63, Palisades 60

Rowland 58, Diamond Bar 39

Santa Clara 47, La Reina 34

Santa Maria Valley Christian 57, Superior (Wisc.) Maranatha 30

Santee 52, Jefferson 22

Simi Valley 54, Golden Valley 50

St. Joseph 45, Downey Calvary Chapel 15

St. Monica 52, Archer 43

Summit 64, Eisenhower 61

Tustin 47, Mission Viejo 20

Van Nuys 61, Panorama 19

Woodcrest Christian 56, Linfield Christian 33

