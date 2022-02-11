Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Thursday’s City scores

Basketballs are shown on the court.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BOYS

Alliance Marine 42, Discovery 22

Animo De La Hoya 85, Rise Kohyang 59

Birmingham 75, Grant 72

Bravo 58, Maywood CES 37

Cleveland 61, Sylmar 54

Community Charter 58, Triumph 37

Gertz-Ressler 71, Animo Robinson 45

Maywood 63, Elizabeth 47

Northridge 83, Fulton 19

University Prep Value 47, Collins 21

WISH 47, Animo Watts 43

GIRLS

Animo Robinson 69, Gertz-Ressler 23

Animo De La Hoya 46, Rise Kohyang 29

Elizabeth 49, Maywood 19

Alliance Marine 44, Discovery 28

USC-MAE 36, Animo Bunche 14

University Prep Value 32, Collins 23

Los Angeles Kennedy 32, Roybal 21

Taft 49, El Camino Real 46

Vaughn 32, Fulton 19

WISH 48, Animo Watts 10

Larchmont 41, View Park 37

