High school basketball: Thursday’s City scores
BOYS
Alliance Marine 42, Discovery 22
Animo De La Hoya 85, Rise Kohyang 59
Birmingham 75, Grant 72
Bravo 58, Maywood CES 37
Cleveland 61, Sylmar 54
Community Charter 58, Triumph 37
Gertz-Ressler 71, Animo Robinson 45
Maywood 63, Elizabeth 47
Northridge 83, Fulton 19
University Prep Value 47, Collins 21
WISH 47, Animo Watts 43
GIRLS
Animo Robinson 69, Gertz-Ressler 23
Animo De La Hoya 46, Rise Kohyang 29
Elizabeth 49, Maywood 19
Alliance Marine 44, Discovery 28
USC-MAE 36, Animo Bunche 14
University Prep Value 32, Collins 23
Los Angeles Kennedy 32, Roybal 21
Taft 49, El Camino Real 46
Vaughn 32, Fulton 19
WISH 48, Animo Watts 10
Larchmont 41, View Park 37
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.