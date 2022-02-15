High school soccer: City girls’ soccer results and updated pairings

#14 Collins at #3 University Prep Value

#16 New Designs University Park at #1 North Valley Military

#18 East College Prep at #15 Animo South Los Angeles, score not reported

#20 Annenberg at #4 Port of Los Angeles

#16 New West at #1 Cleveland

#18 Garfield at #15 Marquez, score not reported

Soccer balls are lined up in a row.

