Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school soccer: City girls’ soccer results and updated pairings

Soccer balls are lined up in a row.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Times staff
Share

CITY GIRLS’ SOCCER

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday

New West 3, Bravo 1

Advertisement

Taft 2, Los Angeles Roosevelt 0

Chatsworth 0, Los Angeles Hamilton 0 (Chatsworth advances on penalties, 5-4)

#18 Garfield at #15 Marquez, score not reported

Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#16 New West at #1 Cleveland

#9 Los Angeles CES at #8 Bell

#12 North Hollywood at #5 Granada Hills

#13 Taft at #4 Huntington Park

#14 Chatsworth at #3 Palisades

#11 Eagle Rock at #6 Birmingham

#10 Angelou at #7 San Pedro

Marquez/Garfield winner at #2 El Camino Real

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday

Grant 3, USC Hybrid 2

Maywood CES 4, Valley Arts/Sciences 1

South East 6, Torres 0

Mendez 4, Chavez 0

Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#16 Grant at #1 Fremont

#9 Carson at #8 Sylmar

#12 Hollywood at #5 Granada Hills Kennedy

#13 Maywood CES at #4 Verdugo Hills

#14 South East at #3 Sherman Oaks CES

#11 Van Nuys at #6 Sun Valley Poly

#10 San Fernando at #7 Wilmington Banning

#15 Mendez at #2 Venice

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday

Locke 2, Contreras 0

Annenberg 4, Sotomayor 2

Arleta 3, Rivera 0

Santee 1, Smidt Tech 1 (Santee advances on penalties, 4-3)

Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#16 Locke at #1 Canoga Park

#9 Academia Avance at #8 Los Angeles Kennedy

#12 Bright Star at #5 Legacy

#20 Annenberg at #4 Port of Los Angeles

#14 Arleta at #3 Foshay

#11 King/Drew at #6 South Gate

#10 Los Angeles Wilson at #7 Animo Robinson

#15 Santee at #2 Los Angeles Marshall

DIVISION IV

First round, Tuesday

Triumph 4, Manual Arts 1

Fairfax 4, Animo Venice 0

Orthopaedic 4, Dorsey 2

Westchester 4, Community Charter 2

Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#17 Triumph at #1 Gardena

#9 Vaughn at #8 Franklin

#12 Alliance Neuwirth at #5 East Valley

#13 Fairfax at #4 Jefferson

#19 Orthopaedic at #3 Harbor Teacher

#11 Sun Valley Magnet at #6 Panorama

#10 Valor at #7 Animo De La Hoya

#15 Westchester at #2 Aspire Ollin

DIVISION V

First round, Tuesday

New Designs University Park 5, Camino Nuevo 1

Reseda 6, Dymally 0

Collins 4, Rise Kohyang 2

#18 East College Prep at #15 Animo South Los Angeles, score not reported

Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#16 New Designs University Park at #1 North Valley Military

#9 Los Angeles at #8 Roybal

#12 Alliance Marine at #5 Larchmont

#13 Reseda at #4 Lincoln

#14 Collins at #3 University Prep Value

#11 Middle College at #6 Stern

#10 Animo Bunche at #7 Los Angeles Jordan

Animo South Los Angeles/East College Prep winner at #2 Girls Leadership

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 23, 3 p.m. Championships, Feb. 25 or 26.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement