High school soccer: City girls’ soccer results and updated pairings
CITY GIRLS’ SOCCER
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday
New West 3, Bravo 1
Taft 2, Los Angeles Roosevelt 0
Chatsworth 0, Los Angeles Hamilton 0 (Chatsworth advances on penalties, 5-4)
#18 Garfield at #15 Marquez, score not reported
Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#16 New West at #1 Cleveland
#9 Los Angeles CES at #8 Bell
#12 North Hollywood at #5 Granada Hills
#13 Taft at #4 Huntington Park
#14 Chatsworth at #3 Palisades
#11 Eagle Rock at #6 Birmingham
#10 Angelou at #7 San Pedro
Marquez/Garfield winner at #2 El Camino Real
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday
Grant 3, USC Hybrid 2
Maywood CES 4, Valley Arts/Sciences 1
South East 6, Torres 0
Mendez 4, Chavez 0
Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#16 Grant at #1 Fremont
#9 Carson at #8 Sylmar
#12 Hollywood at #5 Granada Hills Kennedy
#13 Maywood CES at #4 Verdugo Hills
#14 South East at #3 Sherman Oaks CES
#11 Van Nuys at #6 Sun Valley Poly
#10 San Fernando at #7 Wilmington Banning
#15 Mendez at #2 Venice
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday
Locke 2, Contreras 0
Annenberg 4, Sotomayor 2
Arleta 3, Rivera 0
Santee 1, Smidt Tech 1 (Santee advances on penalties, 4-3)
Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#16 Locke at #1 Canoga Park
#9 Academia Avance at #8 Los Angeles Kennedy
#12 Bright Star at #5 Legacy
#20 Annenberg at #4 Port of Los Angeles
#14 Arleta at #3 Foshay
#11 King/Drew at #6 South Gate
#10 Los Angeles Wilson at #7 Animo Robinson
#15 Santee at #2 Los Angeles Marshall
DIVISION IV
First round, Tuesday
Triumph 4, Manual Arts 1
Fairfax 4, Animo Venice 0
Orthopaedic 4, Dorsey 2
Westchester 4, Community Charter 2
Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#17 Triumph at #1 Gardena
#9 Vaughn at #8 Franklin
#12 Alliance Neuwirth at #5 East Valley
#13 Fairfax at #4 Jefferson
#19 Orthopaedic at #3 Harbor Teacher
#11 Sun Valley Magnet at #6 Panorama
#10 Valor at #7 Animo De La Hoya
#15 Westchester at #2 Aspire Ollin
DIVISION V
First round, Tuesday
New Designs University Park 5, Camino Nuevo 1
Reseda 6, Dymally 0
Collins 4, Rise Kohyang 2
#18 East College Prep at #15 Animo South Los Angeles, score not reported
Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#16 New Designs University Park at #1 North Valley Military
#9 Los Angeles at #8 Roybal
#12 Alliance Marine at #5 Larchmont
#13 Reseda at #4 Lincoln
#14 Collins at #3 University Prep Value
#11 Middle College at #6 Stern
#10 Animo Bunche at #7 Los Angeles Jordan
Animo South Los Angeles/East College Prep winner at #2 Girls Leadership
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 23, 3 p.m. Championships, Feb. 25 or 26.
