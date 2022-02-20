High school girls’ water polo: Southern California regional playoff pairings

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Saturday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds

#4 Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian vs. #5 Eagle Rock at Yosemite Recreation Center (Los Angeles)

#7 Carlsbad La Costa Canyon vs. #2 El Segundo at El Segundo Aquatics Center, 3:30 p.m.

#6 Bonita vs. #3 Carlsbad at Monroe Street Pool (Carlsbad)

#8 Coronado vs. #1 Yucaipa at Crafton Hills College (Yucaipa)

