Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school girls’ water polo: Southern California regional playoff pairings

Water polo ball in pool
(VVVera / stock.adobe.com)
By Times staff
Share

GIRLS’ WATER POLO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

#8 Agoura at #1 Newport Harbor

Advertisement

#5 Foothill at #4 La Jolla Bishop’s

#3 Orange Lutheran at #6 Corona del Mar

#2 Laguna Beach at #7 El Cajon Grossmont

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted

#8 Coronado vs. #1 Yucaipa at Crafton Hills College (Yucaipa)

#5 La Jolla at #4 Edison

#6 Bonita vs. #3 Carlsbad at Monroe Street Pool (Carlsbad)

#7 Carlsbad La Costa Canyon vs. #2 El Segundo at El Segundo Aquatics Center, 3:30 p.m.

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

#8 El Camino Real at #1 Palisades

#4 Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian vs. #5 Eagle Rock at Yosemite Recreation Center (Los Angeles)

#3 Birmingham at #6 Chino Hills

#7 Chula Vista Bonita Vista at #2 Corona Centennial

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Saturday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement