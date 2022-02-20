High school girls’ water polo: Southern California regional playoff pairings
GIRLS’ WATER POLO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#8 Agoura at #1 Newport Harbor
#5 Foothill at #4 La Jolla Bishop’s
#3 Orange Lutheran at #6 Corona del Mar
#2 Laguna Beach at #7 El Cajon Grossmont
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m. unless noted
#8 Coronado vs. #1 Yucaipa at Crafton Hills College (Yucaipa)
#5 La Jolla at #4 Edison
#6 Bonita vs. #3 Carlsbad at Monroe Street Pool (Carlsbad)
#7 Carlsbad La Costa Canyon vs. #2 El Segundo at El Segundo Aquatics Center, 3:30 p.m.
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#8 El Camino Real at #1 Palisades
#4 Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian vs. #5 Eagle Rock at Yosemite Recreation Center (Los Angeles)
#3 Birmingham at #6 Chino Hills
#7 Chula Vista Bonita Vista at #2 Corona Centennial
NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Saturday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds
