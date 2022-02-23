Michael Lynch announces retirement from coaching after winning 10 CIF championships
After 26 years coaching basketball in Southern California, Michael Lynch has announced his retirement as a high school coach.
He spent the last seven years at Pasadena La Salle. Before that, in 19 years at Los Angeles Price, his team won 10 Southern Section championships and eight state championships. He had 36 players move on to college or the pros, including Allen Crabbe.
He’s a retired police detective who went into coaching, helping to mold teenagers into good students and good people.
His teams once won eight consecutive CIF titles. He won more than 600 games as a high school coach.
He said he plans to help young people through his nonprofit, “A Coach Is.”
