High school girls’ water polo: Southern California regional playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ WATER POLO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Thursday
Newport Harbor 10, La Jolla Bishop’s 8
Laguna Beach 13, Orange Lutheran 10
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Thursday
La Jolla 9, Yucaipa 8 (OT)
El Segundo 8, Carlsbad 6
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Thursday
Palisades 12, Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian 11
Corona Centennial 16, Birmingham 15
Championships, Saturday
Division I: #2 Laguna Beach at #1 Newport Harbor, 10 a.m.
Division II: #7 El Segundo at #5 La Jolla, 5 p.m.
Division III: #2 Corona Centennial at #1 Palisades, 5 p.m.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.