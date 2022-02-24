Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school girls’ water polo: Southern California regional playoff results and updated pairings

-polo ball
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

GIRLS’ WATER POLO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Thursday

Newport Harbor 10, La Jolla Bishop’s 8

Advertisement

Laguna Beach 13, Orange Lutheran 10

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Thursday

La Jolla 9, Yucaipa 8 (OT)

El Segundo 8, Carlsbad 6

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Thursday

Palisades 12, Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian 11

Corona Centennial 16, Birmingham 15

Championships, Saturday

Division I: #2 Laguna Beach at #1 Newport Harbor, 10 a.m.

Division II: #7 El Segundo at #5 La Jolla, 5 p.m.

Division III: #2 Corona Centennial at #1 Palisades, 5 p.m.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement