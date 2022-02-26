High school girls’ water polo: Southern California regional championship results
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Division I: Newport Harbor 9, Laguna Beach 2
Division II: La Jolla 16, El Segundo 7
Division III: Corona Centennial 10, Palisades 9
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.