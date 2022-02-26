Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school girls’ water polo: Southern California regional championship results

-polo ball
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

GIRLS’ WATER POLO

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday

Division I: Newport Harbor 9, Laguna Beach 2

Advertisement

Division II: La Jolla 16, El Segundo 7

Division III: Corona Centennial 10, Palisades 9

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement