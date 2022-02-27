Column: Cleveland High’s Madison Lee finishes off a story of redemption with a City title

Anyone who has been cut after trying out for a sports team knows what it feels like. You wait nervously for the email or phone call. Or you glance with trepidation at the P.E. office window and search for your name on the roster. If it’s missing, you want to cry.

Madison Lee has endured rejection not once but twice in high school. She tried out as a freshman goalie for the Granada Hills High girls’ soccer team. She was cut. She tried out again as a sophomore. Cut again.

The second time was the most painful. She remembers her bloody legs trying to stop balls while trying to make a positive impression on the coaches.

“I remember diving and trying and looking and a couple coaches were on their phones,” she said. “I remember coming home crying because I didn’t make it.”

Girls Soccer Division I: ⚽️



Cleveland 4 ECR 2



Congratulations to the Lady Cavaliers on their first City title since 2005 and second overall! @ClevelandHSGS pic.twitter.com/eNsp59fbAF — CIF LA City Section (@CIFLACS) February 26, 2022

Instead of giving up, she asked her mother if she could transfer to another school for a tryout. Last fall, she transferred to Reseda Cleveland. She made the team. That was a joyous occasion, but the celebration pales in comparison to what happened this past week in the playoffs.

Call it karma — she faced her old classmates from Granada Hills in the City Section Division I semifinals. The match went to penalty kicks and she came through twice to stop shots to help send Cleveland into the championship game. She went 3-0 against Granada Hills this season.

“I felt the best feeling you could feel,” she said.

Then on Saturday, she was in goal when Cleveland defeated El Camino Real 4-2 to win the Division I championship.

“To be honest, I felt better beating Granada Hills,” Lee said.

Who wouldn’t? Twice being cut was no easy task with which to deal.

“The moment was so humbling,” she said.

Except it also revealed Lee’s character. She kept practicing with a private coach and played club soccer. She refused to give up the dream of playing high school soccer.

“I did try really hard for two years and didn’t make it,” she said. “I thought maybe try a different route and see where it gets you.”

Never in her wildest imagination did she envision what would happen — being the goalie to beat Granada Hills and then winning a title.

“You know what I call it — destiny,” Cleveland coach Hector Ramirez said. “It was meant to be. After everything, it’s just a sport, but the memories will always be there.”

Lee is only a junior and will get to compete in this week’s Southern California regional playoffs.

“It’s crazy,” she said of her experience.

As for lessons learned, she said, “To get cut was really humbling and taught me maybe I need to practice more and get better.”

Mission accomplished. She got better and proved she belonged on the biggest stage in City Section girls’ soccer.