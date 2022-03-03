High school soccer: Southern California regional playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ SOCCER
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Thursday
Servite 1, Mira Costa 1 (Servite advances on penalties, 5-4)
Escondido San Pasqual 2, Birmingham 0
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Thursday
Redondo 1, San Diego Del Norte 1 (Redondo advances on penalties, x-x)
San Diego Torrey Pines 5, Oxnard Pacifica 0
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Thursday
San Diego Parker 3, Norte Vista 1
Bakersfield Garces 1, Sunny Hills 0
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Thursday
King/Drew 1, Da Vinci 0
Spring Valley Steele Canyon 2, San Diego Crawford 1
DIVISION V
Semifinals, Thursday
Los Altos 3, Venice 1
Temple City 2, Geffen 1
Championships, Saturday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds
Division I: #3 Escondido San Pasqual at #1 Servite
Division II: #2 San Diego Torrey Pines at #1 Redondo
Division III: #2 Bakersfield Garces at #1 San Diego Parker
Division IV: #8 King/Drew at #2 Spring Valley Steele Canyon
Division V: #2 Temple City at #1 Los Altos
GIRLS’ SOCCER
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Thursday
Temecula Valley 3, Los Alamitos 0
San Diego County San Marcos 1, San Diego Point Loma 0
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Thursday
Redondo 5, Hart 1
Los Osos 0, Oaks Christian 0 (Los Osos advances on penalties, 3-0)
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Thursday
El Segundo 3, Escondido San Pasqual 0
West Torrance 1, Carlsbad Sage Creek 0
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Thursday
Lakewood St. Joseph 2, Bakersfield Christian 1
Hemet 3, Pasadena Marshall 1
DIVISION V
Semifinals, Thursday
Webb 9, Spring Valley Mount Miguel 2
Arrowhead Christian 5, Bishop Diego 2
Championships, Saturday, 5 p.m. unless noted
Division I: #3 San Diego County San Marcos at #1 Temecula Valley
Division II: #3 Los Osos at #1 Redondo
Division III: #2 West Torrance at #1 El Segundo
Division IV: #7 Hemet vs. #1 Lakewood St. Joseph at TBD
Division V: #2 Arrowhead Christian at #1 Webb, 3 p.m.
