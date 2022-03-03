Advertisement
High School Sports

High school soccer: Southern California regional playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
BOYS’ SOCCER

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Thursday

Servite 1, Mira Costa 1 (Servite advances on penalties, 5-4)

Escondido San Pasqual 2, Birmingham 0

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Thursday

Redondo 1, San Diego Del Norte 1 (Redondo advances on penalties, x-x)

San Diego Torrey Pines 5, Oxnard Pacifica 0

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Thursday

San Diego Parker 3, Norte Vista 1

Bakersfield Garces 1, Sunny Hills 0

DIVISION IV

Semifinals, Thursday

King/Drew 1, Da Vinci 0

Spring Valley Steele Canyon 2, San Diego Crawford 1

DIVISION V

Semifinals, Thursday

Los Altos 3, Venice 1

Temple City 2, Geffen 1

Championships, Saturday, 5 p.m. at higher seeds

Division I: #3 Escondido San Pasqual at #1 Servite

Division II: #2 San Diego Torrey Pines at #1 Redondo

Division III: #2 Bakersfield Garces at #1 San Diego Parker

Division IV: #8 King/Drew at #2 Spring Valley Steele Canyon

Division V: #2 Temple City at #1 Los Altos

GIRLS’ SOCCER

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Thursday

Temecula Valley 3, Los Alamitos 0

San Diego County San Marcos 1, San Diego Point Loma 0

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Thursday

Redondo 5, Hart 1

Los Osos 0, Oaks Christian 0 (Los Osos advances on penalties, 3-0)

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Thursday

El Segundo 3, Escondido San Pasqual 0

West Torrance 1, Carlsbad Sage Creek 0

DIVISION IV

Semifinals, Thursday

Lakewood St. Joseph 2, Bakersfield Christian 1

Hemet 3, Pasadena Marshall 1

DIVISION V

Semifinals, Thursday

Webb 9, Spring Valley Mount Miguel 2

Arrowhead Christian 5, Bishop Diego 2

Championships, Saturday, 5 p.m. unless noted

Division I: #3 San Diego County San Marcos at #1 Temecula Valley

Division II: #3 Los Osos at #1 Redondo

Division III: #2 West Torrance at #1 El Segundo

Division IV: #7 Hemet vs. #1 Lakewood St. Joseph at TBD

Division V: #2 Arrowhead Christian at #1 Webb, 3 p.m.

