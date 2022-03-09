Zach Brown strikes out 11 for Villa Park in 5-0 victory

Expectations have always been high for Villa Park junior pitcher Zach Brown. His older brothers are Dillon, who played baseball at Cal State Fullerton, and Tommy, a standout lineman at Santa Ana Mater Dei who went to Alabama and now is at Colorado. So even though Zach is the “little” brother at 6 feet 5, he’s expected to do big things.

On Wednesday, he certainly looked the part, striking out 11 in Villa Park’s 5-0 victory over Yorba Linda. He walked one and gave up three hits. His father, Vince, is a former baseball coach who’s the athletic director at Orange Lutheran.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 13, Bishop Alemany 6: Christian Miranda had two hits and three RBIs and Jack Gurevitch added two hits and two RBIs for Notre Dame.

Harvard-Westlake 8, St. Francis 1: Nico Price had three RBIs for Harvard-Westlake.

Chaminade 2, Loyola 2: Adam Magpoc had three hits for Loyola, including a home run, in an eight-inning tie. Wolf Mahony led Chaminade with two hits and two RBIs.

Santa Margarita 3, La Mirada 0: The Eagles improved to 6-0. Jack Svinth threw six innings, striking out three. Blake Balsz had two hits and two RBIs.

Foothill 3, Brea Olinda 2: The Knights won their fourth consecutive game. Andrew Parker and Cameron Kessel combined on the mound.

Quartz Hill 17, Palmdale 3: Chuck Lang had three hits and four RBIs, including two doubles, for Quartz Hill. Gus Swaner added three hits and three RBIs.

El Dorado 3, El Modena 1: The Hawks (8-4) received six quality innings from Nathan Huy.

Cypress 10, Mission Viejo 6: Gabe Cobian had a home run, double, two singles and four RBIs to lead Cypress.

Mira Costa 6, West Torrance 5: The Mustangs won it in the eighth on an RBI single by Conner Meidroth. Ryan Matsukawa went three for four with four RBIs.

King 2, Huntington Beach 0: Masen Swan and Jacob Woods combined on a three-hitter for King.

Tesoro 5, Aliso Niguel 0: The Titans stayed unbeaten behind pitcher Kyle Volpe, who struck out seven in six innings. Owen Faust finished with three hits and Jackson Peper had three hits and three RBIs.

Windward 9, Campbell Hall 0: Truman Pauley struck out 13 and gave up one hit.

