Orange Lutheran remains No. 1 in The Times’ high school baseball rankings
Orange Lutheran remains No. 1 in this week’s Southland top 25 high school baseball rankings after taking two of three games from San Juan Capistrano JSerra in a series to open Trinity League play. The Lancers play No. 2 Servite in a three-game series this week.
This week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week’s rank)
1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (7-1); Oliver Santos is making big contributions on mound (1)
2. SERVITE (5-0); Three-game series with Orange Lutheran this week (2)
3. YUCAIPA (7-2); Scored 33 runs in four league games (3)
4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-2-1); Outscored St. Francis 40-1 in three games (4)
5. SIERRA CANYON (11-0); Kassius Thomas is dominant on the mound (5)
6. NEWBURY PARK (5-1); Panthers handed Arcadia its first defeat (7)
7. SANTA MARGARITA (9-0); Three-game series with JSerra this week (10)
8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-3-1); 13 RBIs for Max Aude, Jack Gurevitch (13)
9. JSERRA (6-5); JJ Hollis beat No. 1 Orange Lutheran (8)
10. VILLA PARK (9-1); 11-strikeout performance by Zach Brown (11)
11. TESORO (8-0); Next up is Esperanza on Tuesday (14)
12. CORONA (5-2); Loss to red-hot Etiwanda (6)
13. RIVERSIDE KING (7-2); Adrian Diaz has 12 hits (12)
14. MATER DEI (7-1); Ethan Hedges is pitching well (22)
15. ARCADIA (10-1); Lance Wong has 12 hits, .444 average (15)
16. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (8-3); Close losses last week (9)
17. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-1); Showdown with Mater Dei this week (16)
18. ETIWANDA (6-2); Eagles gaining momentum after win over Corona (NR)
19. NORCO (8-2); Junior Cameron Kim is 20 for 33 at the plate (17)
20. SAN DIMAS (6-1); vs. Charter Oak on Wednesday (19)
21. TORRANCE (9-1); 12 hits, 10 RBIs for Corey Nunez (21)
22. BONITA (7-2); Luke Mistone has 21 strikeouts in 19 innings (NR)
23. TRABUCO HILLS (8-2); Five home runs for junior Bobby Gray (24)
24. HART (5-5); Tough schedule will prepare Indians for DII playoffs (NR)
25. GRANADA HILLS (6-1-1); Pitching is Highlanders’ strength (NR)
