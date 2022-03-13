Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Orange Lutheran remains No. 1 in The Times’ high school baseball rankings

Jarrod Hocking of Servite.
Jarrod Hocking of No. 2 Servite will face No. 1 Orange Lutheran this week in a three-game series.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

Orange Lutheran remains No. 1 in this week’s Southland top 25 high school baseball rankings after taking two of three games from San Juan Capistrano JSerra in a series to open Trinity League play. The Lancers play No. 2 Servite in a three-game series this week.

This week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week’s rank)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (7-1); Oliver Santos is making big contributions on mound (1)

Advertisement

2. SERVITE (5-0); Three-game series with Orange Lutheran this week (2)

3. YUCAIPA (7-2); Scored 33 runs in four league games (3)

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-2-1); Outscored St. Francis 40-1 in three games (4)

5. SIERRA CANYON (11-0); Kassius Thomas is dominant on the mound (5)

6. NEWBURY PARK (5-1); Panthers handed Arcadia its first defeat (7)

7. SANTA MARGARITA (9-0); Three-game series with JSerra this week (10)

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-3-1); 13 RBIs for Max Aude, Jack Gurevitch (13)

9. JSERRA (6-5); JJ Hollis beat No. 1 Orange Lutheran (8)

10. VILLA PARK (9-1); 11-strikeout performance by Zach Brown (11)

11. TESORO (8-0); Next up is Esperanza on Tuesday (14)

12. CORONA (5-2); Loss to red-hot Etiwanda (6)

13. RIVERSIDE KING (7-2); Adrian Diaz has 12 hits (12)

14. MATER DEI (7-1); Ethan Hedges is pitching well (22)

15. ARCADIA (10-1); Lance Wong has 12 hits, .444 average (15)

Jared McCain of Corona Centennial leads his teammates in celebrating.

High School Sports

Column: High school state basketball championships signal return to normalcy

The California high school basketball championships offered plenty of reminders that sports are helping bring normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

16. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (8-3); Close losses last week (9)

17. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-1); Showdown with Mater Dei this week (16)

18. ETIWANDA (6-2); Eagles gaining momentum after win over Corona (NR)

19. NORCO (8-2); Junior Cameron Kim is 20 for 33 at the plate (17)

20. SAN DIMAS (6-1); vs. Charter Oak on Wednesday (19)

21. TORRANCE (9-1); 12 hits, 10 RBIs for Corey Nunez (21)

22. BONITA (7-2); Luke Mistone has 21 strikeouts in 19 innings (NR)

23. TRABUCO HILLS (8-2); Five home runs for junior Bobby Gray (24)

24. HART (5-5); Tough schedule will prepare Indians for DII playoffs (NR)

25. GRANADA HILLS (6-1-1); Pitching is Highlanders’ strength (NR)

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement