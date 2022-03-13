Orange Lutheran remains No. 1 in The Times’ high school baseball rankings

Orange Lutheran remains No. 1 in this week’s Southland top 25 high school baseball rankings after taking two of three games from San Juan Capistrano JSerra in a series to open Trinity League play. The Lancers play No. 2 Servite in a three-game series this week.

This week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week’s rank)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (7-1); Oliver Santos is making big contributions on mound (1)

2. SERVITE (5-0); Three-game series with Orange Lutheran this week (2)

3. YUCAIPA (7-2); Scored 33 runs in four league games (3)

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (8-2-1); Outscored St. Francis 40-1 in three games (4)

5. SIERRA CANYON (11-0); Kassius Thomas is dominant on the mound (5)

6. NEWBURY PARK (5-1); Panthers handed Arcadia its first defeat (7)

7. SANTA MARGARITA (9-0); Three-game series with JSerra this week (10)

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-3-1); 13 RBIs for Max Aude, Jack Gurevitch (13)

9. JSERRA (6-5); JJ Hollis beat No. 1 Orange Lutheran (8)

10. VILLA PARK (9-1); 11-strikeout performance by Zach Brown (11)

11. TESORO (8-0); Next up is Esperanza on Tuesday (14)

12. CORONA (5-2); Loss to red-hot Etiwanda (6)

13. RIVERSIDE KING (7-2); Adrian Diaz has 12 hits (12)

14. MATER DEI (7-1); Ethan Hedges is pitching well (22)

15. ARCADIA (10-1); Lance Wong has 12 hits, .444 average (15)

16. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (8-3); Close losses last week (9)

17. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-1); Showdown with Mater Dei this week (16)

18. ETIWANDA (6-2); Eagles gaining momentum after win over Corona (NR)

19. NORCO (8-2); Junior Cameron Kim is 20 for 33 at the plate (17)

20. SAN DIMAS (6-1); vs. Charter Oak on Wednesday (19)

21. TORRANCE (9-1); 12 hits, 10 RBIs for Corey Nunez (21)

22. BONITA (7-2); Luke Mistone has 21 strikeouts in 19 innings (NR)

23. TRABUCO HILLS (8-2); Five home runs for junior Bobby Gray (24)

24. HART (5-5); Tough schedule will prepare Indians for DII playoffs (NR)

25. GRANADA HILLS (6-1-1); Pitching is Highlanders’ strength (NR)