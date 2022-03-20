Advertisement
High School Sports

Unbeaten Santa Margarita moves up in The Times’ top 25 baseball rankings

Birmingham High coach Matt Mowry, right, and his son Nolan, a catcher for Chaminade.
Birmingham High coach Matt Mowry got bragging rights over son, Nolan, when the Patriots defeated Chaminade last week.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Unbeaten Santa Margarita has surged to No. 2 in the high school baseball rankings by The Times behind No. 1 Orange Lutheran after a three-game sweep of JSerra in the Trinity League.

A look at this week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week’s rank)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (10-1); Big week for Texas commit Casey Borba (1)

2. SANTA MARGARITA (12-0); Stanford commit Luke Lavin has 20 hits (7)

3. YUCAIPA (9-2) 2-0 win over Citrus Valley (3)

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (11-2-1); Andrew Citron has 16 hits (4)

5. SIERRA CANYON (14-0); Max Martin is star at the plate, on the mound (5)

6 SERVITE (5-3); Friars swept in three games by Orange Lutheran (2)

7. VILLA PARK (10-1); Pitching keeps coming through (10)

8. CORONA (8-2); Three-game sweep of Eastvale Roosevelt (12)

9. NEWBURY PARK (7-2); Pitching remains key to Panthers (6)

10. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (9-4-1); Another home run for Max Aude (8)

11. TESORO (10-1;) Big win over Garden Grove Pacifica (11)

12. ST. JOHN BOSCO (10-1); Three-game sweep of Mater Dei (17)

13. KING (9-3); Took 2 of 3 from Corona Centennial (13)

13. CYPRESS (11-2-2); Surging Centurions have won seven straight (NR)

14. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (10-4); John Morales shut out Damien (16)

15. NORCO (11-2); Three-game sweep of Corona Santiago (19)

16. SAN DIMAS (8-1); Eight straight wins (20)

17 . ETIWANDA (7-3); Hitters are coming through (18)

`18. JSERRA (6-8); Trent Caraway becomes eligible this week (9)

19. TORRANCE (11-1-1); Pitching has been impressive (21)

20. TRABUCO HILLS (10-2); Beat San Juan Hills twice (23)

21. HART (8-6); Indians ready to dominate Foothill League (24)

22. ARLINGTON (13-1); Pitcher Jake Khasaempanth (UNLV) coming through

23. GRANADA HILLS (9-2-1); Drew Gustafson beat Newbury Park (25)

24. AQUINAS (12-0); Can’t beat 12 straight victories (NR)

25. BIRMINGHAM (9-3) Father beats son when Patriots defeated Chaminade (NR)

