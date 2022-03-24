High school baseball and softball: Wednesday’s scores
BASEBALL
Anaheim 2, Garfield 1
Anaheim 3, Reno (Nev.) McQueen 2
Apple Valley 16, Hesperia 1
Arlington 1, Norco 0
Beckman 5, Laguna Hills 1
Bellflower 5, Savanna 2
Big Bear 3, Excelsior 1
Brea Olinda 9, Yorba Linda 3
Cajon 6, Redlands East Valley 0
California 5, Montclair 3
Charter Oak 10, Covina 1
Citrus Valley 2, Redlands 1
Downey 10, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 0
El Modena 4, Esperanza 3
Estancia 21, Saddleback 2
Etiwanda 7, Ramona 0
Fillmore 15, Malibu 3
Foothill 2, El Dorado 1
Ganesha 18, Bassett 0
Garden Grove Pacifica 7, San Clemente 6
Garey 13, La Puente 4
Gladstone 14, Vasquez 7
Golden Valley 6, Canyon Country Canyon 5
Granada Hills 1, Los Angeles Roosevelt 0
Harbor Teacher 12, King/Drew 2
Harvard-Westlake 9, Crespi 0
Hemet 2, Riverside Notre Dame 0
Heritage 8, Capistrano Valley Christian 7
Heritage 9, Troy 1
Huntington Beach 6, Los Alamitos 0
Irvine University 7, Irvine 6
JSerra 8, St. John Bosco 2
Kaiser 11, Upland 2
La Mirada 5, Damien 4
Lake Oswego (Ore.) Lakeridge 4, La Serna 2
Lakeside 4, Rancho Christian 3
Los Angeles Marshall 1, Highland 0
Loyola 11, St. Francis 3
Marina 9, Laguna Beach 6
Millikan 1, Long Beach Wilson 0
Northview 7, San Dimas 1
Northwood 11, Portola 10
Oak Hills 1, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0
Palisades 14, Westchester 0
Palos Verdes 5, Redondo Union 2
Pasadena Marshall 5, Rosemead 0
Placentia Valencia 10, Victor Valley 9
Pomona 9, Edgewood 2
Reno (Nev.) 10, La Palma Kennedy 0
Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch 3, Katella 2
Riverside Poly 2, Canyon Springs 0
San Fernando 17, Canoga Park 7
San Pedro 9, St. Anthony 3
Santa Monica 4, Peninsula 2
Santa Paula 11, Nordhoff 2
Servite 6, Santa Margarita 1
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4, Chaminade 1
Sierra Canyon 8, Brentwood 3
South El Monte 16, El Monte 2
Sparks (Nev.) Reed 4, Sunny Hills 1
Sparks (Nev.) Spanish Springs 3, La Habra 2
Sultana 13, Serrano 7
Summit 4, Murrieta Valley 2
Temescal Canyon 7, Paloma Valley 6
Tesoro 6, Crean Lutheran 2
Torrance 6, Paramount 5
Trabuco Hills 6, Aliso Niguel 1
Triumph 5, East Valley 3
Tustin 10, Whittier Christian 1
Villa Park 14, Anaheim Canyon 2
West Covina 11, Diamond Ranch 4
West Linn (Ore.) 5, Santa Fe 4
West Ranch 12, Valencia 4
Whittier 10, Oxford Academy 1
Yucaipa 7, Beaumont 2
SOFTBALL
Arroyo 12, Gabrielino 1
Big Bear 8, Excelsior 5
Burbank Providence 15, Bellflower 12
Chavez 5, Sun Valley Poly 1
Costa Mesa 20, Saddleback 4
Downey Calvary Chapel 10, Bolsa Grande 0
El Rancho 14, Glenn 2
Elsinore 18, Vista del Lago 0
Garey 14, La Puente 8
Granada Hills Kennedy 7, San Fernando 2
Great Oak 12, Grand Terrace 8
Hemet 13, Moreno Valley 2
Heritage 2, Orange Vista 1
Jefferson 17, Manual Arts 5
North Hollywood 12, Grant 0
North Torrance 2, El Segundo 1
Redondo 1, Culver City 0
Rio Mesa 7, Ventura 0
Rosemead 13, Pasadena Marshall 0
San Dimas 8, Covina 2
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 18, Estancia 1
Saugus 3, Valencia 0
Simi Valley 10, Santa Paula 1
South El Monte 14, El Monte 3
South Hills 12, Hacienda Heights Wilson 2
Sunny Hills 12, Cerritos Valley Christian 0
Temescal Canyon 23, Canyon Springs 3
Torrance 16, Lawndale 0
Verdugo Hills 6, Arleta 4
Walnut 11, Rowland 6
West Adams 18, Rivera 6
West Torrance 5, South Torrance 4
