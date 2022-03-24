Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Wednesday’s scores

By Times staff
BASEBALL

Anaheim 2, Garfield 1

Anaheim 3, Reno (Nev.) McQueen 2

Apple Valley 16, Hesperia 1

Arlington 1, Norco 0

Beckman 5, Laguna Hills 1

Bellflower 5, Savanna 2

Big Bear 3, Excelsior 1

Brea Olinda 9, Yorba Linda 3

Cajon 6, Redlands East Valley 0

California 5, Montclair 3

Charter Oak 10, Covina 1

Citrus Valley 2, Redlands 1

Downey 10, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 0

El Modena 4, Esperanza 3

Estancia 21, Saddleback 2

Etiwanda 7, Ramona 0

Fillmore 15, Malibu 3

Foothill 2, El Dorado 1

Ganesha 18, Bassett 0

Garden Grove Pacifica 7, San Clemente 6

Garey 13, La Puente 4

Gladstone 14, Vasquez 7

Golden Valley 6, Canyon Country Canyon 5

Granada Hills 1, Los Angeles Roosevelt 0

Harbor Teacher 12, King/Drew 2

Harvard-Westlake 9, Crespi 0

Hemet 2, Riverside Notre Dame 0

Heritage 8, Capistrano Valley Christian 7

Heritage 9, Troy 1

Huntington Beach 6, Los Alamitos 0

Irvine University 7, Irvine 6

JSerra 8, St. John Bosco 2

Kaiser 11, Upland 2

La Mirada 5, Damien 4

Lake Oswego (Ore.) Lakeridge 4, La Serna 2

Lakeside 4, Rancho Christian 3

Los Angeles Marshall 1, Highland 0

Loyola 11, St. Francis 3

Marina 9, Laguna Beach 6

Millikan 1, Long Beach Wilson 0

Northview 7, San Dimas 1

Northwood 11, Portola 10

Oak Hills 1, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0

Palisades 14, Westchester 0

Palos Verdes 5, Redondo Union 2

Pasadena Marshall 5, Rosemead 0

Placentia Valencia 10, Victor Valley 9

Pomona 9, Edgewood 2

Reno (Nev.) 10, La Palma Kennedy 0

Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch 3, Katella 2

Riverside Poly 2, Canyon Springs 0

San Fernando 17, Canoga Park 7

San Pedro 9, St. Anthony 3

Santa Monica 4, Peninsula 2

Santa Paula 11, Nordhoff 2

Servite 6, Santa Margarita 1

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4, Chaminade 1

Sierra Canyon 8, Brentwood 3

South El Monte 16, El Monte 2

Sparks (Nev.) Reed 4, Sunny Hills 1

Sparks (Nev.) Spanish Springs 3, La Habra 2

Sultana 13, Serrano 7

Summit 4, Murrieta Valley 2

Temescal Canyon 7, Paloma Valley 6

Tesoro 6, Crean Lutheran 2

Torrance 6, Paramount 5

Trabuco Hills 6, Aliso Niguel 1

Triumph 5, East Valley 3

Tustin 10, Whittier Christian 1

Villa Park 14, Anaheim Canyon 2

West Covina 11, Diamond Ranch 4

West Linn (Ore.) 5, Santa Fe 4

West Ranch 12, Valencia 4

Whittier 10, Oxford Academy 1

Yucaipa 7, Beaumont 2

SOFTBALL

Arroyo 12, Gabrielino 1

Big Bear 8, Excelsior 5

Burbank Providence 15, Bellflower 12

Chavez 5, Sun Valley Poly 1

Costa Mesa 20, Saddleback 4

Downey Calvary Chapel 10, Bolsa Grande 0

El Rancho 14, Glenn 2

Elsinore 18, Vista del Lago 0

Garey 14, La Puente 8

Granada Hills Kennedy 7, San Fernando 2

Great Oak 12, Grand Terrace 8

Hemet 13, Moreno Valley 2

Heritage 2, Orange Vista 1

Jefferson 17, Manual Arts 5

North Hollywood 12, Grant 0

North Torrance 2, El Segundo 1

Redondo 1, Culver City 0

Rio Mesa 7, Ventura 0

Rosemead 13, Pasadena Marshall 0

San Dimas 8, Covina 2

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 18, Estancia 1

Saugus 3, Valencia 0

Simi Valley 10, Santa Paula 1

South El Monte 14, El Monte 3

South Hills 12, Hacienda Heights Wilson 2

Sunny Hills 12, Cerritos Valley Christian 0

Temescal Canyon 23, Canyon Springs 3

Torrance 16, Lawndale 0

Verdugo Hills 6, Arleta 4

Walnut 11, Rowland 6

West Adams 18, Rivera 6

West Torrance 5, South Torrance 4

