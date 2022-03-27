Advertisement
High School Sports

Yucaipa new No. 2 in The Times’ top 25 baseball rankings

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at this week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times:

Rk. SCHOOL (Record); Comment

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (12-2); Took two of three from Mater Dei (1`)

2. YUCAIPA (11-2); Jacob Reimer hit three home runs in one game (3)

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (13-3-1); Headed to Alabama this week (4)

4. SIERRA CANYON (17-0); Best chance to go unbeaten (5)

5. SERVITE (8-3); Friars swept Santa Margarita (6)

6. SANTA MARGARITA (12-3); Stanford commit Luke Lavin has 20 hits (2)

7. VILLA PARK (12-1); Jack Burke came through with clutch hit (7)

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (12-4-1); Hitters are producing for Knights (10)

9. TESORO (13-1); Coach Tony Nieto has team rolling (11)

10. ARLINGTON (16-1); Picked up 1-0 victory with great pitching (22)

11. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-3); Clear No. 1 team in Division 3 (12)

12. CORONA (9-4); Lost two of three to Santiago (8)

13. CYPRESS (11-3-2); Lost to El Dorado (13)

14. KING (9-3); Adrian Diaz is hitting .412 (13)

15. NORCO (11-3); Grant Gray is two-sport standout (15)

16. JSERRA (8-9); Took two of three from St. John Bosco (18)

17. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (12-5); Tough schedule preparing for Empire League (14)

18. TORRANCE (15-1-1); Corey Nunez leads team in hitting (19)

19. TRABUCO HILLS (13-2); Faces San Clemente on Tuesday (20)

20. GRANADA HILLS (11-2-1); Pitching has been outstanding (23)

21. HART (10-7); Lost to Sierra Canyon (21)

22. SOUTH HILLS (12-3); Sophomore Dom Prieto has 14 hits (NR)

23. CALABASAS (10-2); Junior Phoenix Call is batting above .500 (NR)

24, OAKS CHRISTIAN (10-3); Three-game sweep of Newbury Park (NR)

25. BIRMINGHAM (10-3); Opens West Valley League against Chatsworth (25)

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

