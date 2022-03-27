Yucaipa new No. 2 in The Times’ top 25 baseball rankings

23. CALABASAS (10-2); Junior Phoenix Call is batting above .500 (NR)

20. GRANADA HILLS (11-2-1); Pitching has been outstanding (23)

16. JSERRA (8-9); Took two of three from St. John Bosco (18)

12. CORONA (9-4); Lost two of three to Santiago (8)

11. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-3); Clear No. 1 team in Division 3 (12)

10. ARLINGTON (16-1); Picked up 1-0 victory with great pitching (22)

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (12-4-1); Hitters are producing for Knights (10)

7. VILLA PARK (12-1); Jack Burke came through with clutch hit (7)

4. SIERRA CANYON (17-0); Best chance to go unbeaten (5)

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (13-3-1); Headed to Alabama this week (4)

2. YUCAIPA (11-2); Jacob Reimer hit three home runs in one game (3)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (12-2); Took two of three from Mater Dei (1`)

A look at this week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times:

