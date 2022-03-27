Yucaipa new No. 2 in The Times’ top 25 baseball rankings
A look at this week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times:
Rk. SCHOOL (Record); Comment
1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (12-2); Took two of three from Mater Dei (1`)
2. YUCAIPA (11-2); Jacob Reimer hit three home runs in one game (3)
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (13-3-1); Headed to Alabama this week (4)
4. SIERRA CANYON (17-0); Best chance to go unbeaten (5)
5. SERVITE (8-3); Friars swept Santa Margarita (6)
6. SANTA MARGARITA (12-3); Stanford commit Luke Lavin has 20 hits (2)
7. VILLA PARK (12-1); Jack Burke came through with clutch hit (7)
8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (12-4-1); Hitters are producing for Knights (10)
9. TESORO (13-1); Coach Tony Nieto has team rolling (11)
10. ARLINGTON (16-1); Picked up 1-0 victory with great pitching (22)
11. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-3); Clear No. 1 team in Division 3 (12)
12. CORONA (9-4); Lost two of three to Santiago (8)
13. CYPRESS (11-3-2); Lost to El Dorado (13)
14. KING (9-3); Adrian Diaz is hitting .412 (13)
15. NORCO (11-3); Grant Gray is two-sport standout (15)
16. JSERRA (8-9); Took two of three from St. John Bosco (18)
17. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (12-5); Tough schedule preparing for Empire League (14)
18. TORRANCE (15-1-1); Corey Nunez leads team in hitting (19)
19. TRABUCO HILLS (13-2); Faces San Clemente on Tuesday (20)
20. GRANADA HILLS (11-2-1); Pitching has been outstanding (23)
21. HART (10-7); Lost to Sierra Canyon (21)
22. SOUTH HILLS (12-3); Sophomore Dom Prieto has 14 hits (NR)
23. CALABASAS (10-2); Junior Phoenix Call is batting above .500 (NR)
24, OAKS CHRISTIAN (10-3); Three-game sweep of Newbury Park (NR)
25. BIRMINGHAM (10-3); Opens West Valley League against Chatsworth (25)
