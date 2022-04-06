Advertisement
High School Sports

Cypress, Bishop Amat advance to National Classic championship game

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
It’s been a big week for two-sport athletes in baseball and football, and Cypress junior Matthew Morrell is the latest. He contributed four hits Wednesday to help the Centurions defeat Santa Margarita 7-2 to advance to the championship game of the National Classic.

Cypress (15-3-2) will play Bishop Amat on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Amerige Park in Fullerton. Bishop Amat defeated El Dorado 2-1 in nine innings on an RBI single by Jordan Pasillas.

Orange Lutheran 6, Hanover 3: The Lancers improved to 16-2 in winning their opening game of the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C. Derek Curiel had two hits. Yucaipa defeated Regis Jesuit 6-4. Luke Scherrer had two hits. Huntington Beach defeated McQuaid 3-1. Servite was beaten by St. Johns 8-4.

Norco 7, Corona 3: The Cougars picked up their second consecutive win over the Panthers and took over first place in the Big VIII League.

Roosevelt 3, King 1: Roman Magana struck out seven in five innings for Roosevelt. Andrew Campbell had two hits in defeat for King.

Mission Viejo 5, Tesoro 2: Keenan Anzai had two hits and two RBIs to give the Diablos a second straight win over Tesoro.

Loyola 2, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1: Ryan Times had a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh in the Mission League game.

Crespi 8, Chaminade 4: Nick Grajeda hit a grand slam to lead the Celts.

Los Alamitos 3, Torrance 2: The Tartars dropped to 18-2-1.

Etiwanda 17, Los Osos 2: Luke Mariscal had a home run and three RBIs and freshman Brady Ebel added two hits and two RBIs for Etiwanda.

Long Beach Millikan 8, Cabrillo 0: Sam DeCarlo had three hits for Millikan.

Viewpoint 4, Buckley 3: Vinny Terraciano struck out 15 for Viewpoint.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

