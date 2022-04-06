Cypress, Bishop Amat advance to National Classic championship game
It’s been a big week for two-sport athletes in baseball and football, and Cypress junior Matthew Morrell is the latest. He contributed four hits Wednesday to help the Centurions defeat Santa Margarita 7-2 to advance to the championship game of the National Classic.
Cypress (15-3-2) will play Bishop Amat on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Amerige Park in Fullerton. Bishop Amat defeated El Dorado 2-1 in nine innings on an RBI single by Jordan Pasillas.
Orange Lutheran 6, Hanover 3: The Lancers improved to 16-2 in winning their opening game of the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C. Derek Curiel had two hits. Yucaipa defeated Regis Jesuit 6-4. Luke Scherrer had two hits. Huntington Beach defeated McQuaid 3-1. Servite was beaten by St. Johns 8-4.
Norco 7, Corona 3: The Cougars picked up their second consecutive win over the Panthers and took over first place in the Big VIII League.
Roosevelt 3, King 1: Roman Magana struck out seven in five innings for Roosevelt. Andrew Campbell had two hits in defeat for King.
Mission Viejo 5, Tesoro 2: Keenan Anzai had two hits and two RBIs to give the Diablos a second straight win over Tesoro.
Loyola 2, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1: Ryan Times had a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh in the Mission League game.
Crespi 8, Chaminade 4: Nick Grajeda hit a grand slam to lead the Celts.
The Arcadia Invitational will feature several football players ready to show off their speed in the sprints on Saturday night at Arcadia High.
Los Alamitos 3, Torrance 2: The Tartars dropped to 18-2-1.
Etiwanda 17, Los Osos 2: Luke Mariscal had a home run and three RBIs and freshman Brady Ebel added two hits and two RBIs for Etiwanda.
Long Beach Millikan 8, Cabrillo 0: Sam DeCarlo had three hits for Millikan.
Viewpoint 4, Buckley 3: Vinny Terraciano struck out 15 for Viewpoint.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.