Cypress, Bishop Amat advance to National Classic championship game

It’s been a big week for two-sport athletes in baseball and football, and Cypress junior Matthew Morrell is the latest. He contributed four hits Wednesday to help the Centurions defeat Santa Margarita 7-2 to advance to the championship game of the National Classic.

Cypress (15-3-2) will play Bishop Amat on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Amerige Park in Fullerton. Bishop Amat defeated El Dorado 2-1 in nine innings on an RBI single by Jordan Pasillas.

Orange Lutheran 6, Hanover 3: The Lancers improved to 16-2 in winning their opening game of the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C. Derek Curiel had two hits. Yucaipa defeated Regis Jesuit 6-4. Luke Scherrer had two hits. Huntington Beach defeated McQuaid 3-1. Servite was beaten by St. Johns 8-4.

Norco 7, Corona 3: The Cougars picked up their second consecutive win over the Panthers and took over first place in the Big VIII League.

Roosevelt 3, King 1: Roman Magana struck out seven in five innings for Roosevelt. Andrew Campbell had two hits in defeat for King.

Mission Viejo 5, Tesoro 2: Keenan Anzai had two hits and two RBIs to give the Diablos a second straight win over Tesoro.

Loyola 2, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1: Ryan Times had a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh in the Mission League game.

Crespi 8, Chaminade 4: Nick Grajeda hit a grand slam to lead the Celts.

Los Alamitos 3, Torrance 2: The Tartars dropped to 18-2-1.

Etiwanda 17, Los Osos 2: Luke Mariscal had a home run and three RBIs and freshman Brady Ebel added two hits and two RBIs for Etiwanda.

Long Beach Millikan 8, Cabrillo 0: Sam DeCarlo had three hits for Millikan.

Viewpoint 4, Buckley 3: Vinny Terraciano struck out 15 for Viewpoint.