Orange Lutheran, Huntington Beach advance to National High School Invitational semifinals

Two of the four Southern California representatives that made the trip to Cary, N.C., have made it to the National High School Invitational semifinals.

Orange Lutheran (17-2) received a six-hitter from Louis Rodriguez to defeat Nevada Basic 2-0 on Thursday. It was Orange Lutheran’s 18th consecutive victory in the tournament through the years. Huntington Beach got a walk-off single in the eighth inning from Trent Grindlinger to defeat Arizona Hamilton 2-1. Ben Jacobs allowed one hit in six innings.

Orange Lutheran will face Florida Stoneman Douglas in Friday’s semifinals. Huntington Beach will face St. Johns Country Day.

Yucaipa lost its quarterfinal game to Stoneman Douglas 12-1. Servite won its consolation game over Buford 8-1. Mikiah Negrete threw a complete game with six strikeouts.

Granada Hills 12, Birmingham 5: An eight-run first by Granada Hills featured three-run home runs from Aidan Quintanilla and Brandon Garfinkel to help the Highlanders tie Birmingham for first place in the West Valley League. Robert Pitts went three for three with a two-run home run for Birmingham.

El Camino Real 8, Chatsworth 0: Oscar Lopez allowed three hits in six innings and Josh Klein had three hits and two RBIs for the Royals. Luis Torres added three RBIs.

Cleveland 9, Taft 8: Gabe Juarez finished with two hits and two RBIs for Cleveland.

Westlake 5, Calabasas 2: Brady Barbosa threw two shutout innings of relief for Westlake.

Newbury Park 7, Agoura 6: Derek Turner and Cole Miller each had two RBIs for Newbury Park. William Michaelman had three hits for Agoura.

Simi Valley 5, Moorpark 1: Andrew Nykoluk contributed two RBIs for the Pioneers.

Softball

Villa Park 11, Foothill 1: Bethany Spurr went three for three and Kalia Espere contributed three RBIs to lead Villa Park.

El Camino Real 26, Chatsworth 0: Amaya Perry had a home run and four RBIs for ECR.

JSerra 5, Rosary 4: Kaylee Layfield had the walk-off hit in the eighth inning for JSerra.

St. Anthony 10, St. Joseph 0: The Lady Saints (11-9. 7-0) clinched the Del Rey League championship.

Pacifica 3, Cypress 1: Pacifica improved to 19-3 and 4-0 in the Empire League. Brynne Nally picked up the victory.