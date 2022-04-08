High school baseball and softball: Thursday’s scores
BASEBALL
Academy for Careers and Exploration 5, Silver Valley 1
Adelanto 15, Barstow 2
Animo Leadership 13, Compton Early College 8
Arlington 12, Hillcrest 0
Arroyo Valley 6, Fontana 2
Bonita 8, Claremont 5
Bravo 12, Maywood 2
Carson 4, Narbonne 3
Carter 2, Kaiser 0
Cleveland 9, Taft 8
Colton 11, Bloomington 2
Downey 12, Village Christian 1
Eagle Rock 12, Lincoln 0
Firebaugh 8, South Gate 6
Flintridge Prep 11, Burbank Providence 0
Franklin 7, Sotomayor 1
Glendora 5, Colony 2
Granada Hills 12, Birmingham 5
Great Oak 11, Murrieta Valley 2
Hacienda Heights Wilson 1, Rowland 0
Huntington Beach 2, Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton 1 (8)
Indian Springs 10, Rubidoux 6
Jurupa Valley 6, Pacific 1
La Sierra 12, Norte Vista 3
Long Beach Jordan 12, Compton 5
Los Angeles Marshall 10, Los Angeles Wilson 0
Los Angeles Roosevelt 9, Legacy 1
Miller 11, San Bernardino 1
Moorpark 5, Simi Valley 1
Newbury Park 7, Agoura 6
Orange Lutheran 2, Henderson (Nev.) Basic 0
Paraclete 7, Campbell Hall 2
Parkland (Fla.) Stoneman Douglas 12, Yucaipa 1
Rancho Mirage 4, Palm Springs 2
Rialto 7, Jurupa Hills 3
Riverside North 12, Paloma Valley 3
Royal 14, Oak Park 0
San Dimas 5, St. John Bosco 4
Santa Ynez 8, Dunn 3
Servite 8, Buford (Ga.) 1
South Hills 12, El Dorado 0
Temecula Valley 4, Vista Murrieta 0
Temple City 8, South Pasadena 0
Trinity Classical 9, Lancaster Desert Christian 7
West Valley 26, United Christian 4
Westlake 5, Calabasas 2
SOFTBALL
Alhambra 14, Montebello 1
Alverno 19, Bishop Conaty 6
Arrowhead Christian 14, Loma Linda Academy 0
Barstow 11, Adelanto 1
Bishop Amat 9, St. Paul 5
Camarillo 12, Oak Park 0
Capistrano Valley Christian 15, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 1
Chaminade 7, Louisville 6
Corona del Mar 16, Laguna Beach 1
Da Vinci 25, Animo Leadership 6
El Monte 5, Sierra Vista 4
Esperanza 2, Anaheim Canyon 0
Fountain Valley 9, Newport Harbor 0
Garden Grove Pacifica 3, Cypress 1
Huntington Beach 10, Edison 5
Indian Springs 18, Rubidoux 3
JSerra 5, Rosary 4
King/Drew 12, Harbor Teacher 0
La Palma Kennedy 12, Placentia Valencia 0
La Serna 5, California 1
Lakewood 10, Long Beach Poly 2
Lancaster 9, Knight 3
Leuzinger 16, Beverly Hills 5
Lincoln 9, Sotomayor 7
Los Alamitos 10, Marina 2
Los Angeles Hamilton 18, Los Angeles CES 0
Los Angeles Roosevelt 13, Bell 0
Moorpark 9, Royal 0
Murrieta Mesa 12, Chaparral 0
Nogales 10, Duarte 6
Norte Vista 9, La Sierra 2
Northridge 16, East Valley 0
Port of Los Angeles 19, Fremont 2
Ramona 13, Patriot 1
Rio Mesa 16, Oxnard Pacifica 0
Roybal 6, Hollywood 0
San Jacinto Valley Academy 19, Temecula Prep 1
San Pedro 14, Narbonne 0
Santa Fe 4, Whittier 3
Schurr 5, Bell Gardens 0
Silverado 7, Granite Hills 2
Sonora 5, Sunny Hills 2
St. Anthony 10, St. Joseph 0
Temescal Canyon 12, Rancho Verde 2
Troy 7, Fullerton 4
Venice 14, Fairfax 2
Villa Park 11, Foothill 1
Warren 5, Gahr 4
Westridge 4, Glendale 3
Wilmington Banning 12, Gardena 2
