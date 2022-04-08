Advertisement
High school baseball and softball: Thursday’s scores

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Academy for Careers and Exploration 5, Silver Valley 1

Adelanto 15, Barstow 2

Animo Leadership 13, Compton Early College 8

Arlington 12, Hillcrest 0

Arroyo Valley 6, Fontana 2

Bonita 8, Claremont 5

Bravo 12, Maywood 2

Carson 4, Narbonne 3

Carter 2, Kaiser 0

Cleveland 9, Taft 8

Colton 11, Bloomington 2

Downey 12, Village Christian 1

Eagle Rock 12, Lincoln 0

Firebaugh 8, South Gate 6

Flintridge Prep 11, Burbank Providence 0

Franklin 7, Sotomayor 1

Glendora 5, Colony 2

Granada Hills 12, Birmingham 5

Great Oak 11, Murrieta Valley 2

Hacienda Heights Wilson 1, Rowland 0

Huntington Beach 2, Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton 1 (8)

Indian Springs 10, Rubidoux 6

Jurupa Valley 6, Pacific 1

La Sierra 12, Norte Vista 3

Long Beach Jordan 12, Compton 5

Los Angeles Marshall 10, Los Angeles Wilson 0

Los Angeles Roosevelt 9, Legacy 1

Miller 11, San Bernardino 1

Moorpark 5, Simi Valley 1

Newbury Park 7, Agoura 6

Orange Lutheran 2, Henderson (Nev.) Basic 0

Paraclete 7, Campbell Hall 2

Parkland (Fla.) Stoneman Douglas 12, Yucaipa 1

Rancho Mirage 4, Palm Springs 2

Rialto 7, Jurupa Hills 3

Riverside North 12, Paloma Valley 3

Royal 14, Oak Park 0

San Dimas 5, St. John Bosco 4

Santa Ynez 8, Dunn 3

Servite 8, Buford (Ga.) 1

South Hills 12, El Dorado 0

Temecula Valley 4, Vista Murrieta 0

Temple City 8, South Pasadena 0

Trinity Classical 9, Lancaster Desert Christian 7

West Valley 26, United Christian 4

Westlake 5, Calabasas 2

SOFTBALL

Alhambra 14, Montebello 1

Alverno 19, Bishop Conaty 6

Arrowhead Christian 14, Loma Linda Academy 0

Barstow 11, Adelanto 1

Bishop Amat 9, St. Paul 5

Camarillo 12, Oak Park 0

Capistrano Valley Christian 15, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 1

Chaminade 7, Louisville 6

Corona del Mar 16, Laguna Beach 1

Da Vinci 25, Animo Leadership 6

El Monte 5, Sierra Vista 4

Esperanza 2, Anaheim Canyon 0

Fountain Valley 9, Newport Harbor 0

Garden Grove Pacifica 3, Cypress 1

Huntington Beach 10, Edison 5

Indian Springs 18, Rubidoux 3

JSerra 5, Rosary 4

King/Drew 12, Harbor Teacher 0

La Palma Kennedy 12, Placentia Valencia 0

La Serna 5, California 1

Lakewood 10, Long Beach Poly 2

Lancaster 9, Knight 3

Leuzinger 16, Beverly Hills 5

Lincoln 9, Sotomayor 7

Los Alamitos 10, Marina 2

Los Angeles Hamilton 18, Los Angeles CES 0

Los Angeles Roosevelt 13, Bell 0

Moorpark 9, Royal 0

Murrieta Mesa 12, Chaparral 0

Nogales 10, Duarte 6

Norte Vista 9, La Sierra 2

Northridge 16, East Valley 0

Port of Los Angeles 19, Fremont 2

Ramona 13, Patriot 1

Rio Mesa 16, Oxnard Pacifica 0

Roybal 6, Hollywood 0

San Jacinto Valley Academy 19, Temecula Prep 1

San Pedro 14, Narbonne 0

Santa Fe 4, Whittier 3

Schurr 5, Bell Gardens 0

Silverado 7, Granite Hills 2

Sonora 5, Sunny Hills 2

St. Anthony 10, St. Joseph 0

Temescal Canyon 12, Rancho Verde 2

Troy 7, Fullerton 4

Venice 14, Fairfax 2

Villa Park 11, Foothill 1

Warren 5, Gahr 4

Westridge 4, Glendale 3

Wilmington Banning 12, Gardena 2

