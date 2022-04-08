Norco baseball team completes three-game sweep of Corona

It was a big week for Norco’s baseball team. The Cougars entered the week tied for first place in the Big VIII League with Corona and King. Now they are 18-3 overall and 7-2 in league play after completing a three-game sweep of Corona with a 10-4 victory Friday.

Jacob Kruswicki went four for four with two doubles and a home run. Grant Gray had three hits. Norco has a one-game lead over King.

King 6, Roosevelt 3: Jarren Haros and Cameron Dejounett hit home runs to lead King.

Florida St. Johns Country Day 1, Huntington Beach 0: The Oilers lost in their semifinal game in North Carolina. They were limited to three hits. Two Huntington Beach pitchers gave up only two hits.

Florida Stoneman Douglas 11, Orange Lutheran 0: The Lancers’ 18-game winning streak in the National High School Invitational came to a halt in Cary, N.C., in the semifinals.

Calabasas 11, Westlake 5: Sophomore Nate Castellon went four for four with three RBIs for Calabasas. Sam Grunberg hit his seventh home run.

Newbury Park 8, Agoura 4: Cole Miller had a home run and three RBIs for the Panthers.

Crespi 3, Chaminade 0: Isaiah Magdaleno struck out 11, walked none and gave up four hits in the Mission League shutout for the Celts. Lucas Gabay had two hits. The Celts moved closer to securing a Division 4 playoff berth.

Garden Grove Pacifica 4, Tustin 1: Johnny Morales threw a complete game for Pacifica.

Mission Viejo 12, Tesoro 6: The Diablos completed a three-game South Coast League sweep of Tesoro. Jack Matranga and Andreas Nilsen hit home runs for Mission Viejo.

Quartz Hill 10, Littlerock 0: Quartz Hill improved to 8-0 in the Golden League.

Gardena Serra 14, Cathedral 3: Jarren Sanderson went three for three, including a home run, to help the Cavaliers clinch the Del Rey League championship.