Santa Ana police investigating hazing allegations involving Mater Dei water polo

Months after allegations were made in a student lawsuit alleging a culture of hazing within the Santa Ana Mater Dei High football program, the school is facing an investigation by the Santa Ana Police Department involving allegations of hazing within the boys’ water polo program.

Sgt. Maria Lopez, spokeswoman for the Police Department, said Friday detectives from the Special Crimes Section were expected to wrap up their investigation next week. It has involved interviewing multiple people. The findings will be forwarded to the Orange County district attorney’s office to decide whether charges should be filed.

The school hired a law firm in December to investigate its safety practices under the former school president, Walter Jenkins, following the filing of the lawsuit in November. The new school president, Michael Brennan, said in a February statement, “This is an assessment of Mate Dei’s culture and not a further investigation of the incident.”

The school has not provided an update on whether the assessment has been completed and offered no comment regarding the allegations involving water polo.