High schools: Rayshon Luke of St. John Bosco starting to turn on the speed

Rayshon Luke of St. John Bosco High was the fastest freshman in the state in 2019. He didn’t run track during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. He’s back with a vengeance for his senior year.

A standout running back committed to Arizona, Luke ran the 100 meters in 10.32 seconds on Saturday at the Mt. SAC Relays to claim second behind junior Nyckoles Harbor II (10.28) of Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C. It was a school record. The state‘s No. 1 sprinter, Max Thomas of Servite, didn’t get to run in the race because of a false start.

Blessed pic.twitter.com/DPVFJki3KI — Nyckoles Nehemiah Harbor ll (@Nyck1k) April 13, 2022

It’s shaping up as a Trinity League showdown between Luke and Thomas in the coming weeks to decide the fastest in California, along with Gardena Serra’s Rodrick Pleasant. St. John Bosco set a school record in the 400 relay in 40.80. Jaelen Knox of Long Beach Poly won the 200 running 20.85. Thomas was second at 20.94.

In the girls’ 100, Reign Redmond of Carson won the 100 in 11.74. Kayland Edwards of Long Beach Wilson took the girls’ 300 hurdles in 44.50. Adonijah Currie of Golden Valley won the invitational 400 in 53.69 and the 200 in 23.65. Christopher Coats of Upland won the boys’ 400 in 47.42. Marcel Mitchell-Francis of Long Beach Wilson won the 800 in 1:52.71.

Cade Moran of Murrieta Mesa set a Riverside County record in the discus with a mark of 200 feet, 6 inches. Camryn O’Bannon of St. John Bosco won the long jump at 23-9 1/2.

Baseball

Beckman 6, Flintridge Prep 2: Vaughn Stephens had two hits and two RBIs for Beckman.

Quartz Hill 16, Simi Valley 3: Chuck Lang had a triple, double and five RBIs for Quartz Hill.

Servite 5, Mater Dei 1: The Friars completed a three-game sweep of Mater Dei. Agustin Gutierrez had three hits and two RBIs while Trevor Schmidt and Andy Mike limited Mater Dei to eight hits.

Warren 2, La Serna 0: Freshman Angel Cervantes threw a no-hitter for Warren.

Ayala 5, Foothill 3: Anthony Dominguez hit a three-run home run for Ayala.

Arlington 10, Marina 0: Arlington pitchers recorded their 15th shutout of the season.