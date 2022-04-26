Villa Park, the new No. 1 baseball team in Division 1, loses to Foothill

A week ago, Villa Park was the toast of high school baseball in Southern California after winning the Boras Classic. But in a clear sign of the challenges facing teams in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, anything can happen on a given day, and on Tuesday, Villa Park was beaten by Foothill 4-2 in a return to Crestview League play.

Foothill won the consolation title in the Boras Classic and is now tied for first place with Villa Park at 6-2 with one game to play. Garrett Davidson had three hits and Cameron Kessel threw two innings of shutout relief to get the save. Villa Park moved to No. 1 in this week’s Division 1 coaches rankings, but the loss opens the door for Orange Lutheran to take the No. 1 seed if it can defeat Santa Margarita twice more this week. The Lancers won 13-6 on Tuesday.

Tustin 6, Cypress 3: Riley Kelly had two doubles in the upset of Cypress.

Servite 7, St. John Bosco 5: The Friars (8-6) continued their drive for a Trinity League playoff spot. Roman Martin had two hits.

Alemany 6, Loyola 5: Carson Chavez had two hits and two RBIs for Loyola.

Harvard-Westlake 4, Chaminade 3: A four-run sixth helped the Wolverines rally and clinch at least a share of the Mission League championship with one game to play. Avery Thau struck out 11 in six innings. Niko Price hit a three-run home run. Owen Carlson had three hits.

St. Francis 4, Crespi 3: Luke Fogarty had two hits and two RBIs for St. Francis.

Valencia 4, Hart 1: Tyler Biggs threw a complete game to hand Hart its first loss in Foothill League play.

Advertisement

West Ranch 17, Castaic 5: Ty DePerno hit a grand slam and Jake Schwartz had three hits and four RBIs for West Ranch.

Redondo Union 3, Mira Costa 1: Tomas Lopez struck out 11 for Redondo Union.

Royal 6, Simi Valley 4: Nate Hamburger hit a grand slam to lead Royal.

Culver City 2, Santa Monica 0: Tommy Peacock struck out five and walked none in six scoreless innings for Culver City.

Trabuco Hills 10, San Juan Hills 4: Joey Gray had three hits and three RBIs to lead Trabuco Hills.

Viewpoint 8, Brentwood 5: Vinny Terraciano had two hits and two RBIs.

Warren 8, Downey 3: Aidan Gonzalez had 14 strikeouts in six innings.

Danny Orozco walk off single scores Rylan Stillwagon in 2-1 W vs Camarillo in B8.

Thrift 5IP 1ER 5K 4H

Serup W 3IP 6K 2H

Gaz 2-3 R 2B HR RBI

Orozco 1-2 RBI

Ziemkowski 2-4

Muniz 1-3

Ramirez 1-4@latsondheimer @vcspreps @TheAcornSports @EliavAppelbaum @MoorparkHighSch pic.twitter.com/susDXJ2JnZ — Musketeer Baseball (@MHSBaseballA41) April 27, 2022

Moorpark 2, Camarillo 1: Danny Orozco had the walk-off hit for Moorpark.

Garden Grove Pacifica 4, Placentia Valencia 0: Johnny Morales threw six shutout innings.

Granada Hills 11, El Camino Real 5: Miles Ortiz contributed three hits and Brandon Garfinkel and Drew Gustafson each had two hits to lead Granada Hills.

Birmingham 6, Cleveland 1: Daniel Flores struck out nine and walked one for Birmingham.

Chatsworth 6, Taft 0: Jose Ruedas struck out 12 in the shutout for the Chancellors.

Capistrano Valley 5, Mission Viejo 3: The Cougars won the South Coast League title.

Softball

JSerra 3, Mater Dei 2: Eva Hurtado scattered eight hits to pick up the win. Alyssa Grajeda had two doubles and a triple for JSerra.