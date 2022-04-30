Advertisement
High School Sports

High school softball: Southern Section playoff pairings

softball in glove
(File photo)
By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL

DIVISION 1

Wild-card game, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Cypress at Valley View

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Wild-card winner at #1 Oaks Christian

Saugus at Chino Hills

Norco at California

Ayala at Murrieta Mesa

Sultana at Beaumont

Los Alamitos at Grand Terrace

Esperanza at Mater Dei

Downey at #4 Camarillo

Upland at #3 Eastvale Roosevelt

Whittier Christian at La Mirada

Great Oak at Garden Grove Pacifica

Valencia at South Torrance

La Serna at Huntington Beach

Westlake at Gahr

Orange Lutheran at Riverside Poly

Vista Murrieta at #2 Villa Park

DIVISION 2

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Corona Centennial at Diamond Ranch

Louisville at Royal

North Torrance at Redondo

Oxnard at Warren

San Dimas at La Habra

Crescenta Valley at Millikan

Bishop Amat at Segerstrom

West Ranch at #4 South Hills

#3 Torrance at Rio Mesa

Glendora at Hart

Charter Oak at Etiwanda

Summit at Yucaipa

JSerra at Don Lugo

St. Paul at Arcadia

Sonora at Beckman

El Segundo at #2 Mission Viejo

DIVISION 3

Wild-card game, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Long Beach Wilson at El Rancho

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Wild-card winner at #1 Bonita

Coachella Valley at La Palma Kennedy

Sunny Hills at Sierra Canyon

Capistrano Valley at El Modena

Heritage at Cerritos

Culver City at Western Christian

Arlington at Temescal Canyon

Long Beach Poly at #4 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

San Juan Hills at #3 Ramona

Aquinas at Carter

Agoura at Grace Brethren

Chaminade at Tesoro

Lakewood at St. Anthony

Los Altos at Quartz Hill

Hemet at La Quinta

Chino at #2 West Torrance

DIVISION 4

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

San Marcos at #1 Moorpark

Woodbridge at Anaheim

Colton at Oak Hills

Alhambra at La Canada

Arroyo at Heritage Christian

Buena at Highland

Lompoc at Garden Grove Santiago

Twentynine Palms at #4 Newport Harbor

Burbank at #3 Temple City

Mayfair at South El Monte

Jurupa Hills at Schurr

Village Christian at Orange Vista

Burbank Burroughs at Santa Clara

Lancaster at Dos Pueblos

Palm Desert at Santa Rosa Academy

Irvine at #2 Yorba Linda

DIVISION 5

Wild-card games, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

A--Ontario Christian at Barstow

B--El Monte at La Puente

C--Banning at Canyon Springs

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Fountain Valley

Westminster La Quinta at Rio Hondo Prep

Winner wild-card B at Santa Paula

San Marino at Vasquez

Winner wild-card C at San Jacinto

Artesia at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Apple Valley at Silverado

#4 Cajon at University Prep

#3 Northwood at Garey

Fillmore at Bishop Montgomery

Sacred Heart of Los Angeles at Flintridge Sacred Heart

Cobalt at Walnut

Burbank Providence at Norwalk

Victor Valley at Montclair

Paraclete at St. Monica

Rancho Alamitos at #2 El Toro

DIVISION 6

Wild-card games, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

A--Nordhoff at Foothill Tech

B--West Valley at Arrowhead Christian

C--Miller at Magnolia

D--Bell Gardens at Downey Calvary Chapel

E--Viewpoint at Beverly Hills

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Santa Monica at Edgewood

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Savanna

Winner wild-card A at Da Vinci

Winner wild-card B at Indio

Pioneer at Elsinore

Winner wild-card C at Eisenhower

Costa Mesa at San Jacinto Valley Academy

Southlands Christian at #4 Shadow Hills

#3 Garden Grove at Gardena Serra

Sierra Vista at Academy of Careers & Exploration

Winner wild-card D at Hawthorne

Hillcrest at San Bernardino

Faith Baptist at Nogales

Winner wild-card E at Alverno

Mayfield at Redlands Adventist

Lakeside at #2 Katella

DIVISION 7

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Rosemead at Cornerstone Christian

California Lutheran at Lennox Academy

Linfield Christian at Noli Indian

Littlerock at Hesperia Christian

St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Leuzinger

Marymount at Oakwood

Pacific at Rim of the World

Bishop Conaty-Loretto at #4 Duarte

Avalon at #3 Ramona Convent

Estancia at La Verne Lutheran

Animo Leadership at Tahquitz

Keppel at Coastal Christian

La Salle at Archer

Big Bear at Bethel Christian

Nuview Bridge at Anza Hamilton

Chadwick at #2 Capistrano Valley Christian

NOTES: Second round, May 10; quarterfinals, May 12; semifinals, May 14. Championships, May 20-21.

