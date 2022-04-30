High school softball: Southern Section playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL
DIVISION 1
Wild-card game, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Cypress at Valley View
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
Wild-card winner at #1 Oaks Christian
Saugus at Chino Hills
Norco at California
Ayala at Murrieta Mesa
Sultana at Beaumont
Los Alamitos at Grand Terrace
Esperanza at Mater Dei
Downey at #4 Camarillo
Upland at #3 Eastvale Roosevelt
Whittier Christian at La Mirada
Great Oak at Garden Grove Pacifica
Valencia at South Torrance
La Serna at Huntington Beach
Westlake at Gahr
Orange Lutheran at Riverside Poly
Vista Murrieta at #2 Villa Park
DIVISION 2
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Corona Centennial at Diamond Ranch
Louisville at Royal
North Torrance at Redondo
Oxnard at Warren
San Dimas at La Habra
Crescenta Valley at Millikan
Bishop Amat at Segerstrom
West Ranch at #4 South Hills
#3 Torrance at Rio Mesa
Glendora at Hart
Charter Oak at Etiwanda
Summit at Yucaipa
JSerra at Don Lugo
St. Paul at Arcadia
Sonora at Beckman
El Segundo at #2 Mission Viejo
DIVISION 3
Wild-card game, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Long Beach Wilson at El Rancho
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
Wild-card winner at #1 Bonita
Coachella Valley at La Palma Kennedy
Sunny Hills at Sierra Canyon
Capistrano Valley at El Modena
Heritage at Cerritos
Culver City at Western Christian
Arlington at Temescal Canyon
Long Beach Poly at #4 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
San Juan Hills at #3 Ramona
Aquinas at Carter
Agoura at Grace Brethren
Chaminade at Tesoro
Lakewood at St. Anthony
Los Altos at Quartz Hill
Hemet at La Quinta
Chino at #2 West Torrance
DIVISION 4
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
San Marcos at #1 Moorpark
Woodbridge at Anaheim
Colton at Oak Hills
Alhambra at La Canada
Arroyo at Heritage Christian
Buena at Highland
Lompoc at Garden Grove Santiago
Twentynine Palms at #4 Newport Harbor
Burbank at #3 Temple City
Mayfair at South El Monte
Jurupa Hills at Schurr
Village Christian at Orange Vista
Burbank Burroughs at Santa Clara
Lancaster at Dos Pueblos
Palm Desert at Santa Rosa Academy
Irvine at #2 Yorba Linda
DIVISION 5
Wild-card games, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
A--Ontario Christian at Barstow
B--El Monte at La Puente
C--Banning at Canyon Springs
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Fountain Valley
Westminster La Quinta at Rio Hondo Prep
Winner wild-card B at Santa Paula
San Marino at Vasquez
Winner wild-card C at San Jacinto
Artesia at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
Apple Valley at Silverado
#4 Cajon at University Prep
#3 Northwood at Garey
Fillmore at Bishop Montgomery
Sacred Heart of Los Angeles at Flintridge Sacred Heart
Cobalt at Walnut
Burbank Providence at Norwalk
Victor Valley at Montclair
Paraclete at St. Monica
Rancho Alamitos at #2 El Toro
DIVISION 6
Wild-card games, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
A--Nordhoff at Foothill Tech
B--West Valley at Arrowhead Christian
C--Miller at Magnolia
D--Bell Gardens at Downey Calvary Chapel
E--Viewpoint at Beverly Hills
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Santa Monica at Edgewood
Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Savanna
Winner wild-card A at Da Vinci
Winner wild-card B at Indio
Pioneer at Elsinore
Winner wild-card C at Eisenhower
Costa Mesa at San Jacinto Valley Academy
Southlands Christian at #4 Shadow Hills
#3 Garden Grove at Gardena Serra
Sierra Vista at Academy of Careers & Exploration
Winner wild-card D at Hawthorne
Hillcrest at San Bernardino
Faith Baptist at Nogales
Winner wild-card E at Alverno
Mayfield at Redlands Adventist
Lakeside at #2 Katella
DIVISION 7
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Rosemead at Cornerstone Christian
California Lutheran at Lennox Academy
Linfield Christian at Noli Indian
Littlerock at Hesperia Christian
St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Leuzinger
Marymount at Oakwood
Pacific at Rim of the World
Bishop Conaty-Loretto at #4 Duarte
Avalon at #3 Ramona Convent
Estancia at La Verne Lutheran
Animo Leadership at Tahquitz
Keppel at Coastal Christian
La Salle at Archer
Big Bear at Bethel Christian
Nuview Bridge at Anza Hamilton
Chadwick at #2 Capistrano Valley Christian
NOTES: Second round, May 10; quarterfinals, May 12; semifinals, May 14. Championships, May 20-21.
