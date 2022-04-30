Advertisement
High School Sports

Unbeaten Oaks Christian is No. 1 seed for Southern Section Division 1 softball playoffs

Oaks Christian softball coach Pete Ackermann has his team at 28-0.
By Eric Sondheimer
Unbeaten Westlake Village Oaks Christian (28-0) received the No. 1 seed on Saturday for the Southern Section Division 1 softball playoffs.

As usual, the pairings are loaded with top teams. Villa Park is seeded No. 2, Eastvale Roosevelt is No. 3 and Camarillo No. 4.

Some opponents wonder just how good Oaks Christian is, because the Lions didn’t participate in the highly competitive Carew tournament.

Villa Park was the No. 1 team for weeks this season until star pitcher Sydney Somerndike suffered an ankle injury. She is healthy, making the Spartans a team to beat in the bottom portion of the bracket.

Also released on Saturday were the lacrosse pairings. In Division 1 boys, Santa Ana Mater Dei received the No. 1 seed, followed by San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret’s, Santa Ana Foothill and Corona del Mar.

Foothill is No. 1 for girls, followed by Redondo Union, Santa Margarita and Palos Verdes.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

