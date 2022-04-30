Unbeaten Oaks Christian is No. 1 seed for Southern Section Division 1 softball playoffs
Unbeaten Westlake Village Oaks Christian (28-0) received the No. 1 seed on Saturday for the Southern Section Division 1 softball playoffs.
As usual, the pairings are loaded with top teams. Villa Park is seeded No. 2, Eastvale Roosevelt is No. 3 and Camarillo No. 4.
Some opponents wonder just how good Oaks Christian is, because the Lions didn’t participate in the highly competitive Carew tournament.
Villa Park was the No. 1 team for weeks this season until star pitcher Sydney Somerndike suffered an ankle injury. She is healthy, making the Spartans a team to beat in the bottom portion of the bracket.
Also released on Saturday were the lacrosse pairings. In Division 1 boys, Santa Ana Mater Dei received the No. 1 seed, followed by San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret’s, Santa Ana Foothill and Corona del Mar.
Foothill is No. 1 for girls, followed by Redondo Union, Santa Margarita and Palos Verdes.
