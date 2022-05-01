Advertisement
High School Sports

Orange Lutheran ends regular season No. 1 in top 25 baseball rankings

Orange Lutheran ace Oliver Santos delivers a pitch.
Orange Lutheran’s Oliver Santos will try to lead the Lancers in the Division 1 playoffs that begin this week.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
By Eric Sondheimer

A look at this week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times:

Rk. SCHOOL (Record); Comment (last week’s ranking)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (24-4); Lancers should be No. 1 seed in D1 playoffs (1)

2. JSERRA (18-10); Lions have improved most over second half of season (3)

3. ARLINGTON (27-1); Amazing regular-season performance (4)

4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (20-7-1); Cole Clark is pitching great (6)

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (20-7-1); Toussaint Bythewood returns for playoffs (5)

6. FOOTHILL (19-9); Red hot going into the playoffs (8)

7. VILLA PARK (24-4); Lots of weapons to unleash in the postseason (2)

8. NORCO (23-5); Cameron Kim had 50 hits in the regular season (7)

9. HUNTINGTON BEACH (20-8); Capable of making impact in D1 playoffs (9)

10. YUCAIPA (19-8); Beware of Jacob Reimer in playoffs (10)

11. CYPRESS (22-5-2); Empire League champions (11)

12. SERVITE (17-10); Third place in Trinity League (12)

13. LA MIRADA (21-6-1); Suburban League champions (14)

14. CORONA (19-9); Someone has to face pitcher Ethan Schiefelbein (15)

15. SIERRA CANYON (25-3); Ready for Division 2 playoffs (16)

16. SOUTH HILLS (23-5); Finished 10-0 in Hacienda League (20)

17. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (19-8); Johnny Morales is ace for playoffs (18)

18. SANTA MARGARITA (18-10); Hoping for at-large playoff berth (13)

19. HART (19-9); Foothill League champions (17)

20. TRABUCO HILLS (23-5); Gray brothers have combined for 15 home runs (21)

21. WARREN (20-6-1); Home runs, bunts and pitching lead the Bears (24)

22. AQUINAS (25-2); Eric Bitonti is batting .547 (NR)

23. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (17-10-1); South Coast League champions (NR)

24. GRANADA HILLS (21-4-1); Zach Perez is 7-1 on the mound (25)

25. BISHOP AMAT (21-6); The Lancers are surging (NR)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

