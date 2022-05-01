Orange Lutheran ends regular season No. 1 in top 25 baseball rankings
A look at this week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times:
Rk. SCHOOL (Record); Comment (last week’s ranking)
1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (24-4); Lancers should be No. 1 seed in D1 playoffs (1)
2. JSERRA (18-10); Lions have improved most over second half of season (3)
3. ARLINGTON (27-1); Amazing regular-season performance (4)
4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (20-7-1); Cole Clark is pitching great (6)
5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (20-7-1); Toussaint Bythewood returns for playoffs (5)
6. FOOTHILL (19-9); Red hot going into the playoffs (8)
7. VILLA PARK (24-4); Lots of weapons to unleash in the postseason (2)
8. NORCO (23-5); Cameron Kim had 50 hits in the regular season (7)
9. HUNTINGTON BEACH (20-8); Capable of making impact in D1 playoffs (9)
10. YUCAIPA (19-8); Beware of Jacob Reimer in playoffs (10)
11. CYPRESS (22-5-2); Empire League champions (11)
12. SERVITE (17-10); Third place in Trinity League (12)
13. LA MIRADA (21-6-1); Suburban League champions (14)
14. CORONA (19-9); Someone has to face pitcher Ethan Schiefelbein (15)
15. SIERRA CANYON (25-3); Ready for Division 2 playoffs (16)
16. SOUTH HILLS (23-5); Finished 10-0 in Hacienda League (20)
17. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (19-8); Johnny Morales is ace for playoffs (18)
18. SANTA MARGARITA (18-10); Hoping for at-large playoff berth (13)
19. HART (19-9); Foothill League champions (17)
20. TRABUCO HILLS (23-5); Gray brothers have combined for 15 home runs (21)
21. WARREN (20-6-1); Home runs, bunts and pitching lead the Bears (24)
22. AQUINAS (25-2); Eric Bitonti is batting .547 (NR)
23. CAPISTRANO VALLEY (17-10-1); South Coast League champions (NR)
24. GRANADA HILLS (21-4-1); Zach Perez is 7-1 on the mound (25)
25. BISHOP AMAT (21-6); The Lancers are surging (NR)
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.