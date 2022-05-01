Orange Lutheran ends regular season No. 1 in top 25 baseball rankings

25. BISHOP AMAT (21-6); The Lancers are surging (NR)

24. GRANADA HILLS (21-4-1); Zach Perez is 7-1 on the mound (25)

21. WARREN (20-6-1); Home runs, bunts and pitching lead the Bears (24)

20. TRABUCO HILLS (23-5); Gray brothers have combined for 15 home runs (21)

17. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (19-8); Johnny Morales is ace for playoffs (18)

14. CORONA (19-9); Someone has to face pitcher Ethan Schiefelbein (15)

12. SERVITE (17-10); Third place in Trinity League (12)

10. YUCAIPA (19-8); Beware of Jacob Reimer in playoffs (10)

9. HUNTINGTON BEACH (20-8); Capable of making impact in D1 playoffs (9)

8. NORCO (23-5); Cameron Kim had 50 hits in the regular season (7)

7. VILLA PARK (24-4); Lots of weapons to unleash in the postseason (2)

6. FOOTHILL (19-9); Red hot going into the playoffs (8)

2. JSERRA (18-10); Lions have improved most over second half of season (3)

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (24-4); Lancers should be No. 1 seed in D1 playoffs (1)

A look at this week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times:

Orange Lutheran’s Oliver Santos will try to lead the Lancers in the Division 1 playoffs that begin this week.

