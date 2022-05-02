High school baseball: Southern Section playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL
DIVISION 1
First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Orange Lutheran, bye
Damien at Bonita
El Dorado at Yucaipa
Mira Costa at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
Foothill, bye
Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills
Bishop Amat at Ocean View
#4 Huntington Beach, bye
#3 Cypress, bye
Servite at Corona del Mar
San Dimas at Arcadia
Ayala at Villa Park
Thousand Oaks at La Mirada
Los Alamitos at Harvard-Westlake
Corona at Capistrano Valley
West Ranch ar #2 JSerra
DIVISION 2
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Arlington, bye
Gahr at Torrance
Paloma Valley at Northview
Rancho Cucamonga at Vista Murrieta
Great Oak at Maranatha
Paraclete at Quartz Hill
Lakewood at Moorpark
Sonora at #4 Norco
Simi Valley at #3 Sierra Canyon
Garden Grove Pacifica at Temescal Canyon
Beckman at Warren
Temecula Valley at Etiwanda
Royal at Hart
Mission Viejo at Millikan
Calabasas at Palos Verdes
Crescenta Valley at #2 South Hills
DIVISION 3
First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
Woodcrest Christian at #1 La Quinta
Crespi at Monrovia
Riverside Poly at Cerritos
Cajon at Summit
West Torrance at Grace Brethren
Charter Oak at Agoura
Ontario Christian at La Sierra
Saugus at #4 Woodbridge
Long Beach Poly at #3 Capistrano Valley Christian
Downey at La Serna
San Clemente at Newport Harbor
Oak Hills at Citrus Valley
Heritage at Palm Desert
St. Bonaventure at Dos Pueblos
Oaks Christian at Rio Mesa
Irvine at #2 Kaiser
DIVISION 4
Wild-card games, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
A--Jurupa Hills at Barstow
B--Loyola at Montebello
C--Alhambra at Elsinore
D--Los Altos at #4 Corona Santiago
E--Santa Barbara at Culver City
F--California at Burbank
G--La Salle at Glendora
H--Ramona at Adelanto
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Aquinas
Highland at Flintridge Prep
Long Beach Wilson at St. Anthony
Winner wild-card B at San Marcos
Winner wild-card C at Tahquitz
Fullerton at Don Lugo
Mary Star at Segerstrom
Winner wild-card D at Grand Terrace
St. Margaret’s at #3 Tesoro
Winner wild-card E at Ventura
Valencia at Schurr
Winner wild-card F at Gardena Serra
Winner wild-card G at Hemet
Winner wild-card H at El Modena
Pasadena Poly at South Torrance
El Rancho at #2 Walnut
DIVISION 5
Wild-card games, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
A--Lancaster at Savanna
B--Shadow Hills at Katella
First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Moreno Valley
Malibu at Pasadena Marshall
Indio at Serrano
Viewpoint at de Toledo
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Buena
South Pasadena at Salesian
Apple Valley at Sunny Hills
Pomona at #4 Citrus Hill
#3 Tustin at Oxford Academy
Knight at Santa Paula
Valley View at Victor Valley
Century at Temple City
Northwood at Brea Olinda
Winner wild-card B at Nogales
Loara at Orange
Village Christian at #2 Burbank Burroughs
DIVISION 6
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
Santa Rosa Academy at #1 Arrowhead Christian
Lancaster Desert Christian at Beverly Hills
Jurupa Valley at Bellflower
Oxnard Pacifica at Garey
Rio Hondo Prep at Trinity Classical
Norwalk at Whittier Christian
Lakeside at Rim of the World
Buckley at #4 Anaheim
Sierra Vista at #3 Chino
Santa Ynez at Foothill Tech
San Gorgonio at Vasquez
Crossroads at Arroyo
Bishop Diego at Milken
San Jacinto at Hesperia Christian
Rancho Mirage at Miller
Tarbut V’Torah at #2 Estancia
DIVISION 7
Wild-card games, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
A--Leuzinger at Newbury Park Adventist
B--Big Bear at Gladstone
C--Coachella Valley at Redlands Adventist
D--La Verne Lutheran at Avalon
E--Ganesha at Animo Leadership
F--Coastal Christian at Vistamar
G--Mountain View at Anza Hamilton
H--Shalhevet at Cobalt
I--California Lutheran at Nuview Bridge
J--San Bernardino at Cathedral City
K--St. Genevieve at Eisenhower
L--St. Monica at Garden Grove Santiago
M--Gabrielino at Artesia
N--Faith Baptist at Santa Clara
First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Los Amigos
Winner wild-card B at Academy for Careers & Exploration
Coast Union at Baldwin Park
Winner wild-card C at Temecula Prep
Winner wild-card D at St. Bernard
Winner wild-card E at Desert Mirage
Winner wild-card F at Hawthorne
Winner wild-card G at #4 Riverside Prep
Winner wild-card H at #3 Ojai Valley
Hueneme at Santa Maria Valley Christian
Winner wild-card I at Cornerstone Christian
Winner wild-card J at Mesa Grande
Winner wild-card K at Lennox Academy
Winner wild-card L at Downey Calvary Chapel
Winner wild-card M at United Christian
Winner wild-card N at #2 Da Vinci
Notes: Second round in all divisions, May 10; 3:15 p.m.; quarterfinals, May 13; 3:15 p.m.; semifinals, May 17; 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 20-21 at Cal State Fullerton.
