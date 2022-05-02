Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball: Southern Section playoff pairings


VARIOUS CITIES, - MARCH 12: A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL

DIVISION 1

First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Orange Lutheran, bye

Damien at Bonita

El Dorado at Yucaipa

Mira Costa at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Foothill, bye

Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills

Bishop Amat at Ocean View

#4 Huntington Beach, bye

#3 Cypress, bye

Servite at Corona del Mar

San Dimas at Arcadia

Ayala at Villa Park

Thousand Oaks at La Mirada

Los Alamitos at Harvard-Westlake

Corona at Capistrano Valley

West Ranch ar #2 JSerra

DIVISION 2

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Arlington, bye

Gahr at Torrance

Paloma Valley at Northview

Rancho Cucamonga at Vista Murrieta

Great Oak at Maranatha

Paraclete at Quartz Hill

Lakewood at Moorpark

Sonora at #4 Norco

Simi Valley at #3 Sierra Canyon

Garden Grove Pacifica at Temescal Canyon

Beckman at Warren

Temecula Valley at Etiwanda

Royal at Hart

Mission Viejo at Millikan

Calabasas at Palos Verdes

Crescenta Valley at #2 South Hills

DIVISION 3

First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

Woodcrest Christian at #1 La Quinta

Crespi at Monrovia

Riverside Poly at Cerritos

Cajon at Summit

West Torrance at Grace Brethren

Charter Oak at Agoura

Ontario Christian at La Sierra

Saugus at #4 Woodbridge

Long Beach Poly at #3 Capistrano Valley Christian

Downey at La Serna

San Clemente at Newport Harbor

Oak Hills at Citrus Valley

Heritage at Palm Desert

St. Bonaventure at Dos Pueblos

Oaks Christian at Rio Mesa

Irvine at #2 Kaiser

DIVISION 4

Wild-card games, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

A--Jurupa Hills at Barstow

B--Loyola at Montebello

C--Alhambra at Elsinore

D--Los Altos at #4 Corona Santiago

E--Santa Barbara at Culver City

F--California at Burbank

G--La Salle at Glendora

H--Ramona at Adelanto

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Aquinas

Highland at Flintridge Prep

Long Beach Wilson at St. Anthony

Winner wild-card B at San Marcos

Winner wild-card C at Tahquitz

Fullerton at Don Lugo

Mary Star at Segerstrom

Winner wild-card D at Grand Terrace

St. Margaret’s at #3 Tesoro

Winner wild-card E at Ventura

Valencia at Schurr

Winner wild-card F at Gardena Serra

Winner wild-card G at Hemet

Winner wild-card H at El Modena

Pasadena Poly at South Torrance

El Rancho at #2 Walnut

DIVISION 5

Wild-card games, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.

A--Lancaster at Savanna

B--Shadow Hills at Katella

First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Moreno Valley

Malibu at Pasadena Marshall

Indio at Serrano

Viewpoint at de Toledo

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Buena

South Pasadena at Salesian

Apple Valley at Sunny Hills

Pomona at #4 Citrus Hill

#3 Tustin at Oxford Academy

Knight at Santa Paula

Valley View at Victor Valley

Century at Temple City

Northwood at Brea Olinda

Winner wild-card B at Nogales

Loara at Orange

Village Christian at #2 Burbank Burroughs

DIVISION 6

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Santa Rosa Academy at #1 Arrowhead Christian

Lancaster Desert Christian at Beverly Hills

Jurupa Valley at Bellflower

Oxnard Pacifica at Garey

Rio Hondo Prep at Trinity Classical

Norwalk at Whittier Christian

Lakeside at Rim of the World

Buckley at #4 Anaheim

Sierra Vista at #3 Chino

Santa Ynez at Foothill Tech

San Gorgonio at Vasquez

Crossroads at Arroyo

Bishop Diego at Milken

San Jacinto at Hesperia Christian

Rancho Mirage at Miller

Tarbut V’Torah at #2 Estancia

DIVISION 7

Wild-card games, Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.

A--Leuzinger at Newbury Park Adventist

B--Big Bear at Gladstone

C--Coachella Valley at Redlands Adventist

D--La Verne Lutheran at Avalon

E--Ganesha at Animo Leadership

F--Coastal Christian at Vistamar

G--Mountain View at Anza Hamilton

H--Shalhevet at Cobalt

I--California Lutheran at Nuview Bridge

J--San Bernardino at Cathedral City

K--St. Genevieve at Eisenhower

L--St. Monica at Garden Grove Santiago

M--Gabrielino at Artesia

N--Faith Baptist at Santa Clara

First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Los Amigos

Winner wild-card B at Academy for Careers & Exploration

Coast Union at Baldwin Park

Winner wild-card C at Temecula Prep

Winner wild-card D at St. Bernard

Winner wild-card E at Desert Mirage

Winner wild-card F at Hawthorne

Winner wild-card G at #4 Riverside Prep

Winner wild-card H at #3 Ojai Valley

Hueneme at Santa Maria Valley Christian

Winner wild-card I at Cornerstone Christian

Winner wild-card J at Mesa Grande

Winner wild-card K at Lennox Academy

Winner wild-card L at Downey Calvary Chapel

Winner wild-card M at United Christian

Winner wild-card N at #2 Da Vinci

Notes: Second round in all divisions, May 10; 3:15 p.m.; quarterfinals, May 13; 3:15 p.m.; semifinals, May 17; 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 20-21 at Cal State Fullerton.

