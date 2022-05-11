High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section semifinal results and championship pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday
Irvine University 12, Woodbridge 6
Corona del Mar 13, Calabasas 5
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Wednesday
Loyola 10, Arcadia 8
Mira Costa 10, Portola 8
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Wednesday
Beckman 10, Dos Pueblos 8
Los Alamitos 13, Redondo 5
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Wednesday
Whitney 9, Royal 9 (Whitney won on games, 75-65)
Flintridge Prep 14, Orange Lutheran 4
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Wednesday
Cerritos 15, Heritage 3
Nordhoff 13, Santa Ynez 5
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Wednesday
West Covina 11, Laguna Blanca 7
Geffen 10, Westminster 8
Notes: Championships, Friday at Claremont Club
Open Division: #1 Irvine University vs. #2 Corona del Mar
Division 1: #4 Loyola vs. #3 Mira Costa
Division 2: #1 Beckman vs. #3 Los Alamitos
Division 3: Whitney vs. #2 Flintridge Prep
Division 4: #1 Cerritos vs. Nordhoff
Division 5: #4 West Covina vs. #2 Geffen
