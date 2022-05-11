Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section semifinal results and championship pairings

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court in early morning light.
(Brycia James / Getty Images)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday

Irvine University 12, Woodbridge 6

Corona del Mar 13, Calabasas 5

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Wednesday

Loyola 10, Arcadia 8

Mira Costa 10, Portola 8

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Wednesday

Beckman 10, Dos Pueblos 8

Los Alamitos 13, Redondo 5

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Wednesday

Whitney 9, Royal 9 (Whitney won on games, 75-65)

Flintridge Prep 14, Orange Lutheran 4

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Wednesday

Cerritos 15, Heritage 3

Nordhoff 13, Santa Ynez 5

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Wednesday

West Covina 11, Laguna Blanca 7

Geffen 10, Westminster 8

Notes: Championships, Friday at Claremont Club

Open Division: #1 Irvine University vs. #2 Corona del Mar

Division 1: #4 Loyola vs. #3 Mira Costa

Division 2: #1 Beckman vs. #3 Los Alamitos

Division 3: Whitney vs. #2 Flintridge Prep

Division 4: #1 Cerritos vs. Nordhoff

Division 5: #4 West Covina vs. #2 Geffen

