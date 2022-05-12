Carson’s Reign Redmond, Dorsey’s Mykale Mundy turn on speed at City Section prelims
Reign Redmond of Carson and Mykale Mundy of Dorsey were all smiles after looking up at the Birmingham High scoreboard to see their final heat times in the girls’ and boys’ 100 meters during Thursday’s City Section track and field preliminaries. Each ran a time that made them confident for next Thursday’s finals.
Redmond zoomed home in 11.78 seconds. She has little competition other than against teammates and is gearing up to make an impact at the state championships in Clovis.
“I’m really focused on running against the clock,” she said.
Mundy ran a career-best time of 10.89.
“Oh my God,” he said looking at the scoreboard. “Let’s go.”
They should be two of the standouts at next week’s City finals.
Another athlete to watch is football star Dijon Stanley of Granada Hills. The junior running back looked like he was jogging during the first part of the 400 before sprinting home in 48.35. Next week he’ll try to win in under 48 seconds.
Hamilton’s Jaylen Durham led qualifiers in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.77. Carson’s Anise Becker ran the 300 hurdles in 48.10. She’s only a sophomore. Carson freshman Jerald Evangelista led long jump qualifiers at 22 feet 4 inches.
