High school boys’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Wednesday
Van Nuys d. Bravo, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23
Narbonne d. San Pedro, 25-12, 16-25, 25-12, 28-26
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Wednesday
Mendez d. Rancho Dominguez, 25-16, 21-25, 25-13, 25-20
Fremont d. Orthopaedic, scores not reported
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Wednesday
King/Drew d. Port of Los Angeles, 25-14, 25-23, 25-19
Los Angeles d. Fulton, 25-16, 25-7, 25-15
DIVISION V
Semifinals, Wednesday
Lakeview d. Middle College, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21, 25-13
Animo Robinson d. Alliance Bloomfield, 25-10, 25-21, 25-19
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday at Venice
Division IV: #9 King/Drew vs. #2 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Division I: #5 Los Angeles Marshall vs. #2 Carson, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday at Birmingham
Division V: #2 Animo Robinson vs. #1 Lakeview, 10 a.m.
Division III: #6 Fremont vs. #1 Mendez, 12:30 p.m.
Division II: #7 Narbonne vs. #4 Van Nuys, 3:15 p.m.
Open Division: #2 Palisades vs. #1 Chatsworth, 6 p.m.
