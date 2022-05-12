Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images / iStockphoto)
By Times staff
CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Wednesday

Van Nuys d. Bravo, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23

Narbonne d. San Pedro, 25-12, 16-25, 25-12, 28-26

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Wednesday

Mendez d. Rancho Dominguez, 25-16, 21-25, 25-13, 25-20

Fremont d. Orthopaedic, scores not reported

DIVISION IV

Semifinals, Wednesday

King/Drew d. Port of Los Angeles, 25-14, 25-23, 25-19

Los Angeles d. Fulton, 25-16, 25-7, 25-15

DIVISION V

Semifinals, Wednesday

Lakeview d. Middle College, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21, 25-13

Animo Robinson d. Alliance Bloomfield, 25-10, 25-21, 25-19

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday at Venice

Division IV: #9 King/Drew vs. #2 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Division I: #5 Los Angeles Marshall vs. #2 Carson, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at Birmingham

Division V: #2 Animo Robinson vs. #1 Lakeview, 10 a.m.

Division III: #6 Fremont vs. #1 Mendez, 12:30 p.m.

Division II: #7 Narbonne vs. #4 Van Nuys, 3:15 p.m.

Open Division: #2 Palisades vs. #1 Chatsworth, 6 p.m.

