High School Sports

High school baseball: City and Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings:

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
CITY BASEBALL

DIVISION I

Play-in games, Friday

South Gate 10, Valley Arts/Sciences 2

Westchester 11, Roybal 6

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#16 South Gate at #1 Taft

#9 Los Angeles Hamilton at #8 North Hollywood

#12 Verdugo Hills at #5 Narbonne

#13 Torres at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy

#14 Los Angeles CES at #3 Garfield

#11 Wilmington Banning at #6 South East

#10 San Fernando at #7 Venice

#18 Westchester at #2 Bell

SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Friday

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5, Orange Lutheran 4 (8)

Huntington Beach 12, Foothill 5

Villa Park 4, Cypress 2

JSerra 6, Harvard-Westlake 1

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at #4 Huntington Beach

#2 JSerra at Villa Park

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Friday

Torrance 5, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Maranatha 10, Lakewood 7

Etiwanda 10, Garden Grove Pacifica 0

Palos Verdes 4, Millikan 2

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Maranatha at Torrance

Etiwanda at Palos Verdes

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Friday

La Quinta 7, Riverside Poly 1

La Sierra 5, Charter Oak 2

Newport Harbor 7, Downey 3

Oaks Christian 13, Palm Desert 5

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 La Quinta at La Sierra

Oaks Christian at Newport Harbor

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Friday

Aquinas 9, Loyola 3

Fullerton 14, Corona Santiago 9

Tesoro 1, Valencia 0

El Modena 2, South Torrance 0

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Fullerton at #1 Aquinas

El Modena at #3 Tesoro

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Friday

Moreno Valley 10, Viewpoint 2

Buena 5, Citrus Hill 4

Tustin 2, Temple City 0

Burbank Burroughs 5, Nogales 2

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Buena at #1 Moreno Valley

#2 Burbank Burroughs at #3 Tustin

DIVISION 6

Quarterfinals, Friday

Bellflower 2, Arrowhead Christian 1 (8)

Anaheim 9, Whittier Christian 1

Santa Ynez 6, San Gorgonio 1

Estancia 5, Hesperia Christian 0

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Bellflower at #4 Anaheim

Santa Ynez at #2 Estancia

DIVISION 7

Quarterfinals, Friday

Baldwin Park 17, Big Bear 8

St. Bernard 8, Riverside Prep 5

Hueneme 10, Cornerstone Christian 1

Garden Grove Santiago 9, Da Vinci 3

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

St. Bernard at Baldwin Park

Hueneme at Garden Grove Santiago

Notes: Championships, May 20-21 at Cal State Fullerton.

High School Sports

