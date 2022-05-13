High school baseball: City and Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings:
CITY BASEBALL
DIVISION I
Play-in games, Friday
South Gate 10, Valley Arts/Sciences 2
Westchester 11, Roybal 6
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#16 South Gate at #1 Taft
#9 Los Angeles Hamilton at #8 North Hollywood
#12 Verdugo Hills at #5 Narbonne
#13 Torres at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy
#14 Los Angeles CES at #3 Garfield
#11 Wilmington Banning at #6 South East
#10 San Fernando at #7 Venice
#18 Westchester at #2 Bell
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Friday
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5, Orange Lutheran 4 (8)
Huntington Beach 12, Foothill 5
Villa Park 4, Cypress 2
JSerra 6, Harvard-Westlake 1
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at #4 Huntington Beach
#2 JSerra at Villa Park
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Friday
Torrance 5, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Maranatha 10, Lakewood 7
Etiwanda 10, Garden Grove Pacifica 0
Palos Verdes 4, Millikan 2
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Maranatha at Torrance
Etiwanda at Palos Verdes
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Friday
La Quinta 7, Riverside Poly 1
La Sierra 5, Charter Oak 2
Newport Harbor 7, Downey 3
Oaks Christian 13, Palm Desert 5
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 La Quinta at La Sierra
Oaks Christian at Newport Harbor
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Friday
Aquinas 9, Loyola 3
Fullerton 14, Corona Santiago 9
Tesoro 1, Valencia 0
El Modena 2, South Torrance 0
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Fullerton at #1 Aquinas
El Modena at #3 Tesoro
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Friday
Moreno Valley 10, Viewpoint 2
Buena 5, Citrus Hill 4
Tustin 2, Temple City 0
Burbank Burroughs 5, Nogales 2
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Buena at #1 Moreno Valley
#2 Burbank Burroughs at #3 Tustin
DIVISION 6
Quarterfinals, Friday
Bellflower 2, Arrowhead Christian 1 (8)
Anaheim 9, Whittier Christian 1
Santa Ynez 6, San Gorgonio 1
Estancia 5, Hesperia Christian 0
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Bellflower at #4 Anaheim
Santa Ynez at #2 Estancia
DIVISION 7
Quarterfinals, Friday
Baldwin Park 17, Big Bear 8
St. Bernard 8, Riverside Prep 5
Hueneme 10, Cornerstone Christian 1
Garden Grove Santiago 9, Da Vinci 3
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
St. Bernard at Baldwin Park
Hueneme at Garden Grove Santiago
Notes: Championships, May 20-21 at Cal State Fullerton.
