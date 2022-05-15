Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ tennis: Southern California Regional pairings

Tennis racket and tennis ball on the red clay court
(Enes Evren / Getty Images / iStockphoto)
By Times staff
BOYS’ TENNIS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
at Claremont Club
Quarterfinals, Friday
Irvine University vs. Palisades; 11:15 a.m.
La Jolla Bishop’s vs. Calabasas, 11:15 a.m.
Corona del Mar vs. Fresno Clovis East, 12:45 p.m.
Woodbridge vs. San Diego Canyon Crest, 12:45 p.m.

NOTES: Semifinals, Friday, 2:15 amd 3:45 p.m.; championship, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

High School Sports

