High school boys’ tennis: Southern California Regional pairings

BOYS’ TENNIS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL at Claremont Club Quarterfinals, Friday Irvine University vs. Palisades; 11:15 a.m. La Jolla Bishop’s vs. Calabasas, 11:15 a.m. Corona del Mar vs. Fresno Clovis East, 12:45 p.m. Woodbridge vs. San Diego Canyon Crest, 12:45 p.m.

