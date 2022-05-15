Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Southern California Regional pairings

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas / Getty Images / iStockphoto)
By Times staff
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

#8 Servite at #1 Newport Harbor

#5 Mira Costa at #4 Beckman

#6 Tesoro at #3 San Diego Cathedral

#7 Palisades at #2 Loyola

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

#8 San Diego Torrey Pines at #1 Royal

#5 Chatsworth at #4 Carlsbad Sage Creek

#6 St. Margaret’s at #3 San Diego Westview

#7 San Diego Scripps Ranch at #2 Upland

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

#1 Capistrano Valley Christian, bye

#5 Arroyo Grande at #4 Sunny Hills

#6 Carpinteria at #3 San Diego Madison

#7 Carson at #2 San Diego Parker

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

#8 Animo Robinson at #1 El Cajon Grossmont

#5 Imperial Beach Mar Vista at #4 Mendez

#6 Narbonne at #3 Saddleback

#7 Los Angeles at #2 Monrovia

NOTES: Semifinals in all divisions, Thursday, 6 p.m.; championship, Saturday, 6 p.m.

