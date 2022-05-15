High school boys’ volleyball: Southern California Regional pairings
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
#8 Servite at #1 Newport Harbor
#5 Mira Costa at #4 Beckman
#6 Tesoro at #3 San Diego Cathedral
#7 Palisades at #2 Loyola
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
#8 San Diego Torrey Pines at #1 Royal
#5 Chatsworth at #4 Carlsbad Sage Creek
#6 St. Margaret’s at #3 San Diego Westview
#7 San Diego Scripps Ranch at #2 Upland
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
#1 Capistrano Valley Christian, bye
#5 Arroyo Grande at #4 Sunny Hills
#6 Carpinteria at #3 San Diego Madison
#7 Carson at #2 San Diego Parker
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
#8 Animo Robinson at #1 El Cajon Grossmont
#5 Imperial Beach Mar Vista at #4 Mendez
#6 Narbonne at #3 Saddleback
#7 Los Angeles at #2 Monrovia
NOTES: Semifinals in all divisions, Thursday, 6 p.m.; championship, Saturday, 6 p.m.
