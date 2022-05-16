Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

CITY BASEBALL

DIVISION III

Second round, Monday

King/Drew 11, Bright Star 0

Lakeview 5, Alliance Smidt Tech 4

Reseda 11, Sun Valley Magnet 5

Marquez 24, Los Angeles Kennedy 0

North Valley Military 11, Fulton 1

Santee 12, Sherman Oaks CES 8

Animo De La Hoya 12, Triumph 8

Mendez 16, University Prep Value 1

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#9 Lakeview at #1 King/Drew

#5 Reseda at #4 Marquez

#6 Santee at #3 North Valley Military

#7 Animo De La Hoya at #2 Mendez

NOTES: Quarterfinals, (Div. II), Thursday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals, (Div. I), Friday, 3 p.m.; semifinals (Div. II-III), May 23, 3 p.m.; semifinals (Div. I), May 24, doubleheader at USC; semifinals (Open Division), May 25, doubleheader at USC. Championships, May 27 at Birmingham (Div. III at 3 p.m., Div. II at 6 p.m.) and May 28 at Dodger Stadium (Div. I at 10 a.m., Open Division at 1 p.m.).

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement