High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BASEBALL
DIVISION III
Second round, Monday
King/Drew 11, Bright Star 0
Lakeview 5, Alliance Smidt Tech 4
Reseda 11, Sun Valley Magnet 5
Marquez 24, Los Angeles Kennedy 0
North Valley Military 11, Fulton 1
Santee 12, Sherman Oaks CES 8
Animo De La Hoya 12, Triumph 8
Mendez 16, University Prep Value 1
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#9 Lakeview at #1 King/Drew
#5 Reseda at #4 Marquez
#6 Santee at #3 North Valley Military
#7 Animo De La Hoya at #2 Mendez
NOTES: Quarterfinals, (Div. II), Thursday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals, (Div. I), Friday, 3 p.m.; semifinals (Div. II-III), May 23, 3 p.m.; semifinals (Div. I), May 24, doubleheader at USC; semifinals (Open Division), May 25, doubleheader at USC. Championships, May 27 at Birmingham (Div. III at 3 p.m., Div. II at 6 p.m.) and May 28 at Dodger Stadium (Div. I at 10 a.m., Open Division at 1 p.m.).
