Sophomore Turner Osswald of El Camino Real wins City Section golf title

“He’s on fire right now.”

That was the description by El Camino Real golf coach Eric Choi as he kept track of his No. 1 golfer, sophomore Turner Osswald, making one birdie after another on the back nine Wednesday at the City Section golf championships at Griffith Park’s Harding Golf Course.

Osswald had five birdies over the final eight holes, leaving him tied for first place going to the 18th hole at three-under par.

Osswald reached the green in two for the par-five, 467-yard final hole, allowing him to putt for an eagle. He made a four-foot birdie putt that let him finish with a four-under 68, one shot ahead of Palisades’ Gavin Loughran.

Sophomore Turner Osswald of El Camino Real makes this birdie putt on No. 18 to finish with a 68 and is one stroke ahead at the City Section finals. pic.twitter.com/hajt3s50Ak — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 18, 2022

He ended up winning the City championship.

“I just kept making putts and kept a good mindset and everything went in,” he said of his performance over the final nine holes.

Osswald made eight birdie putts and had four bogies.

“I’m really proud of him,” Choi said. “He’s a good kid and good student. And he can put City champion by his name.”

He’s the second El Camino Real student Choi has had win the City title, joining Daniel Slovis.

Advertisement

Palisades is leading for the team title.

