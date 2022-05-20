Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school baseball: Southern Section championship results

Baseballs are seen on the dirt around a home plate.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday

Division 1: JSerra 3, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1

Division 5: Burbank Burroughs 1, Moreno Valley 0

Division 7: Baldwin Park 4, Hueneme 2

Saturday

at Cal State Fullerton

Division 6: Estancia vs. #4 Anaheim, 10 a.m,.

Division 4: Fullerton vs. #3 Tesoro, 1 p.m.

Division 3: #1 La Quinta vs. Oaks Christian, 4 p.m.

Division 2: Torrance vs. Etiwanda, 7:30 p.m.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement