High school baseball: Southern Section championship results
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Division 1: JSerra 3, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1
Division 5: Burbank Burroughs 1, Moreno Valley 0
Division 7: Baldwin Park 4, Hueneme 2
Saturday
at Cal State Fullerton
Division 6: Estancia vs. #4 Anaheim, 10 a.m,.
Division 4: Fullerton vs. #3 Tesoro, 1 p.m.
Division 3: #1 La Quinta vs. Oaks Christian, 4 p.m.
Division 2: Torrance vs. Etiwanda, 7:30 p.m.
