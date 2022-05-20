Loyola High hires Keith Ramsey to be its baseball coach

Loyola High is bringing home one of its own to be its next baseball coach.

Keith Ramsey, who helped Mira Costa become a competitive team in Division 1 of the Southern Section, has agreed to return to his alma mater as head coach. He’s a 1998 Loyola graduate who was head coach at Mira Costa for the last six years.

“It’s a chance to come home,” Ramsey said.

The contract of former Loyola coach Sean Buller was not renewed.

Ramsey said he has been given assurances that the school wants to upgrade its program, from its facility to the performance on the field.

He’ll be the latest top coach to join the Mission League, which is adding Sierra Canyon next season.