High School Sports

High school baseball: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings

By Times staff
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

JSerra 5, El Cajon Granite Hills 2

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10, Chatsworth 2

Huntington Beach 5, Carlsbad La Costa Canyon 1

Villa Park 6, Bakersfield Stockdale 2

Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#5 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at #1 JSerra

#7 Villa Park at #6 Huntington Beach

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Etiwanda 6, Maranatha 1

Birmingham 8, Santa Maria Righetti 4

San Diego Rancho Bernardo 2, Torrance 1

San Diego Torrey Pines 1, Palos Verdes 0

Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#5 Birmingham at #1 Etiwanda

#6 San Diego Rancho Bernardo at #2 San Diego Torrey Pines

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Chula Vista Eastlake 9, La Sierra 1

Newport Harbor 4, El Camino Real 0

El Cajon Grossmont 5, La Quinta 3

Oaks Christian 6, San Diego Parker 5

Semifinals

#5 Newport Harbor at #1 Chula Vista Eastlake, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#6 El Cajon Grossmont at #2 Oaks Christian, TBA

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Tesoro 1, San Diego Mission Bay 0

Moreno Valley 3, Garfield 1

Burbank Burroughs 10, Bakersfield 0

Fullerton 4, Imperial Beach Mar Vista 2

Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#5 Moreno Valley at #1 Tesoro

#3 Burbank Burroughs at #2 Fullerton

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Estancia 13, Mendez 0

Delano Kennedy 3, Legacy 1

Baldwin Park 1, Blythe Palo Verde Valley 0

Anaheim 3, Hueneme 1

Semifinals

#4 Delano Kennedy at #1 Estancia, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#3 Baldwin Park at #2 Anaheim, Friday, 3 15 p.m.

NOTES: Championships, Saturday, 4 p.m, at higher seeds.

