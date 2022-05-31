High school baseball: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
JSerra 5, El Cajon Granite Hills 2
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10, Chatsworth 2
Huntington Beach 5, Carlsbad La Costa Canyon 1
Villa Park 6, Bakersfield Stockdale 2
Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#5 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at #1 JSerra
#7 Villa Park at #6 Huntington Beach
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Etiwanda 6, Maranatha 1
Birmingham 8, Santa Maria Righetti 4
San Diego Rancho Bernardo 2, Torrance 1
San Diego Torrey Pines 1, Palos Verdes 0
Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#5 Birmingham at #1 Etiwanda
#6 San Diego Rancho Bernardo at #2 San Diego Torrey Pines
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Chula Vista Eastlake 9, La Sierra 1
Newport Harbor 4, El Camino Real 0
El Cajon Grossmont 5, La Quinta 3
Oaks Christian 6, San Diego Parker 5
Semifinals
#5 Newport Harbor at #1 Chula Vista Eastlake, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#6 El Cajon Grossmont at #2 Oaks Christian, TBA
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Tesoro 1, San Diego Mission Bay 0
Moreno Valley 3, Garfield 1
Burbank Burroughs 10, Bakersfield 0
Fullerton 4, Imperial Beach Mar Vista 2
Semifinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#5 Moreno Valley at #1 Tesoro
#3 Burbank Burroughs at #2 Fullerton
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Estancia 13, Mendez 0
Delano Kennedy 3, Legacy 1
Baldwin Park 1, Blythe Palo Verde Valley 0
Anaheim 3, Hueneme 1
Semifinals
#4 Delano Kennedy at #1 Estancia, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#3 Baldwin Park at #2 Anaheim, Friday, 3 15 p.m.
NOTES: Championships, Saturday, 4 p.m, at higher seeds.
