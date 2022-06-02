Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings

By Times staff
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Thursday

JSerra 5, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4

Huntington Beach 9, Villa Park 2

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Thursday

Etiwanda 12, Birmingham 1

San Diego Torrey Pines 1, San Diego Rancho Bernardo 0

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Thursday

Newport Harbor 8, Chula Vista Eastlake 2

Oaks Christian 4, El Cajon Grossmont 2

DIVISION IV

Semifinals

#5 Moreno Valley at #1 Tesoro, Friday, 4 p.m.

Fullerton 10, Burbank Burroughs 6 (Thursday)

DIVISION V

Semifinals

Estancia 4, Delano Kennedy 3 (Thursday)

#3 Baldwin Park at #2 Anaheim, Friday, 3 15 p.m.

Championships, Saturday, 4 p.m,

Division I: #6 Huntington Beach at #1 JSerra

Division II: #2 San Diego Torrey Pines at #1 Etiwanda

Division III: #5 Newport Harbor at #2 Oaks Christian

Division IV: Tesoro/Moreno Valley winner vs. #2 Fullerton

Division V: Anaheim/Baldwin Park winner at #1 Estancia

