High school baseball: Southern California Regional results and updated pairings
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Thursday
JSerra 5, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4
Huntington Beach 9, Villa Park 2
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Thursday
Etiwanda 12, Birmingham 1
San Diego Torrey Pines 1, San Diego Rancho Bernardo 0
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Thursday
Newport Harbor 8, Chula Vista Eastlake 2
Oaks Christian 4, El Cajon Grossmont 2
DIVISION IV
Semifinals
#5 Moreno Valley at #1 Tesoro, Friday, 4 p.m.
Fullerton 10, Burbank Burroughs 6 (Thursday)
DIVISION V
Semifinals
Estancia 4, Delano Kennedy 3 (Thursday)
#3 Baldwin Park at #2 Anaheim, Friday, 3 15 p.m.
Championships, Saturday, 4 p.m,
Division I: #6 Huntington Beach at #1 JSerra
Division II: #2 San Diego Torrey Pines at #1 Etiwanda
Division III: #5 Newport Harbor at #2 Oaks Christian
Division IV: Tesoro/Moreno Valley winner vs. #2 Fullerton
Division V: Anaheim/Baldwin Park winner at #1 Estancia
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.