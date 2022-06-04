High school softball: Southern California Regional results
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Division I: Oaks Christian 6, Eastvale Roosevelt 5
Division II: Chula Vista Mater Dei 15, Torrance 9 (8)
Division III: St. Anthony 2, Temple City 1
Division IV: Orange Cove 8, Porterville Monache 6
Division V: Caruthers 6, Nipomo 5
