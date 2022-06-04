Advertisement
High School Sports

High school softball: Southern California Regional results

By Times staff
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday

Division I: Oaks Christian 6, Eastvale Roosevelt 5

Division II: Chula Vista Mater Dei 15, Torrance 9 (8)

Division III: St. Anthony 2, Temple City 1

Division IV: Orange Cove 8, Porterville Monache 6

Division V: Caruthers 6, Nipomo 5

