Peko brothers from Calabasas are showing toughness like NFL father

Brothers Domata, left, and Joseph Peko of Calabasas are the sons of NFL defensive lineman Domata Peko Sr.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
The Peko brothers, Domata Jr. and Joseph, have been able to hang out and learn from their father, Domata Sr., a defensive lineman in the NFL for 15 years. They’ve been on the field at NFL stadiums before games watching, listening and trying to understand what it takes to succeed.

Now they’re using those lessons at Calabasas High, where Domata Jr. is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior defensive end and Joseph is a 6-foot, 245-pound freshman lineman.

Domata Peko Sr. of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after a game against the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.
Defensive lineman Domata Peko Sr., then with the Baltimore Ravens, is fired up after a game in 2019.
(Getty Images)

Domata Sr., who was born in Whittier and later lived in Samoa, was an assistant coach at Calabasas in 2019 until he signed late with the Baltimore Ravens.

Joseph, known around Calabasas as “Baby Peko,” is built similarly to his father, who is 6-3, 325 pounds.

The chance to see professionals up close helps both boys understand how much hard work and focus is required to reach the highest level.

