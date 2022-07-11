Advertisement
Chains, earrings, necklaces coming to high school baseball in 2023

Mookie Betts wears a gold chain and now high school players can start wearing chains in 2023.
By Eric Sondheimer
Jewelry is coming to high school baseball in 2023, which means players will be copying their professional counterparts after the baseball rules committee for the National Federation of State High School Assns. removed the prohibition of jewelry starting next year.

So it may be commonplace for pitchers to wear gold chains to clutch after strikeouts, or hitters to enter the batter’s box with earrings and necklaces.

“They’ll try to mimic the pros,” La Mirada sophomore Aiden Aguayo said.

Most jewelry will be permitted, but the rules committee noted that any jewelry worn that poses harm or injury to another player should be removed.

Coaches will also be allowed to wear jewelry.

JSerra coach Brett Kay said his star pitcher, Matt Champion, should be among the first to show off his jewelry collection, with a flair for gold chains.

All-City pitcher Oscar Lopez of El Camino Real said he will consider bringing out his chain collection.

“I have a couple of chains,” he said. “Maybe I’ll have some fashion out there. Maybe not. I think it’s a big part for players. They like the fashion, they like the jewelry.”

Of course, some coaches may still prohibit their players from wearing jewelry. But most are expected to let them make a fashion statement as long as they don’t lose focus or change the team aspect of baseball.

“It brings out a little swag in players,” Lopez said.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

